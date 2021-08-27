POS Upgrades, Inc. Selects alwaysAI® as Its Computer Vision Partner for Frictionless Self-Checkout

"This partnership helps POSU bring cutting-edge technology to market faster" says Michael Cassidy, CEO of POS Upgrades, Inc. "Our work in computer vision, and especially with alwaysAI ® , is a great example of how we use innovation to support our customers' success while extending our leadership position."

alwaysAI® will work with POS Upgrades, Inc. to initially offer their customers a streamlined, affordable system for self-checkout, particularly for industries such as airports, hospitals, schools and sports venues. In addition, the companies will work to improve overall customer checkout experience.

"Our world has experienced huge disruptions to supply chains and labor markets, and companies everywhere are looking for new technologies like contactless checkout systems to fill the gap and drive more business. We are excited to work with POS Upgrades on their new POS system to bring easy and innovative payment kiosks to venues everywhere." says Marty Beard, Co-founder & CEO of alwaysAI®.

About alwaysAI®

alwaysAI® provides developers and enterprises a comprehensive platform for building, training, deploying, and managing computer vision applications on IoT devices. We make computer vision come alive on the edge - where work and life happens.

About POS Upgrades, Inc.

POS Upgrades is a global tech company specializing in everything POS. They facilitate client processes and user experience to enhance business growth by offering cutting-edge POS products, payment solutions, resource staffing, implementation from start to finish, and support desk services.

POS Upgrades deploys thousands of POS and payment devices yearly, and excels at being a single-source provider of skilled technical resources for installations of new and upgraded POS systems for venues large and small. They are family-owned and operated. They believe in going the extra mile for complete client satisfaction, from start to finish.

SOURCE alwaysAI

Related Links

www.alwaysai.co

