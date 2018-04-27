POSCO Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

SEOUL, South Korea, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 27, 2018, POSCO filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 with the U.S.Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be downloaded from www.posco.com, as well as from the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Investors may request a hard copy of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by contacting ir@posco.com.

