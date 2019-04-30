POSCO Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

SEOUL, South Korea, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 30, 2019, POSCO (NYSE: PKX) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be downloaded from www.posco.com, as well as from the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Investors may request a hard copy of the 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by contacting ir@posco.com.

