POSCO HOLDINGS INC. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

News provided by

POSCO Holdings

Apr 29, 2024, 07:26 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 29, 2024, POSCO HOLDINGS INC. (NYSE: PKX) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be downloaded from www.posco-inc.com, as well as from the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Investors may request a hard copy of the 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by contacting [email protected].

SOURCE POSCO Holdings

Also from this source

POSCO Group Devotes Its Full Resources to Support Busan's Bid for World Expo 2030

POSCO Group Devotes Its Full Resources to Support Busan's Bid for World Expo 2030

POSCO Group, a leading global eco-friendly future materials company in Korea, is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to support Busan's bid for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics