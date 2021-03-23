Poseida Therapeutics Announces Carl June, M.D., to Chair Immuno-Oncology Scientific Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced the appointment of distinguished scientist Carl June, M.D., who will serve on Poseida's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB provides advice and counsel on the research and development efforts that drive the Company's innovative cell and gene therapies.

"Dr. June is a prominent leader in immunotherapy whose groundbreaking work has redefined cancer care," said Eric Ostertag, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Poseida. "We are excited to have him join us and to lead our Immuno-Oncology Scientific Advisory Board, and we look forward to working with him as we build a world class group of scientific advisors."

The Company is expanding its SAB and structuring it to include two sub-groups with specific areas of focus, one on immuno-oncology (I/O) therapies and the other on gene therapies. Dr. June will serve as Chair of the I/O SAB.

"I have followed the developments at Poseida for many years and am excited to serve as Chair of the Immuno-Oncology Scientific Advisory Board at this pivotal time in the Company's evolution," said Dr. June. "With two autologous CAR-T programs in the clinic and two fully allogeneic CAR-T programs scheduled to begin clinical trials this year, Poseida's unique technology platforms and novel approach to CAR-T have the potential to overcome many of the limitations of current generation cell and gene therapeutics."

The I/O SAB will provide advice on Poseida's cell therapies created with its best-in-class genetic engineering technologies. Poseida is developing a pipeline of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) and T cell receptor (TCR-T) product candidates, including autologous and allogeneic product candidates for the treatment of both liquid and solid tumors. In addition, Poseida has demonstrated it can use its technologies to efficiently create potential product candidates using other cell types, including hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and natural killer (NK) cells.

About Carl June, M.D.

Carl June, M.D., is the Richard W. Vague Professor in Immunotherapy in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine; he is currently Director of the Center for Cellular Immunotherapies at the Perelman School of Medicine, and Director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy at the University of Pennsylvania. He maintains a research laboratory that studies various mechanisms of lymphocyte activation that relate to immune tolerance and adoptive immunotherapy for cancer and chronic infection.

In 2011, his research team published findings detailing a new therapy in which patients with refractory and relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia were treated with genetically engineered versions of their own T cells. The treatment has now also been used with promising results to treat children with refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He has published more than 350 manuscripts and is the recipient of numerous prizes and honors, including election to the Institute of Medicine in 2012 and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2014, the William B. Coley award, the Richard V. Smalley Memorial Award from the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, the AACR-CRI Lloyd J. Old Award in Cancer Immunology, the Philadelphia Award in 2012, the Taubman Prize for Excellence in Translational Medical Science in 2014 (shared with S. Grupp, B. Levine and D. Porter), the Paul Ehrlich and Ludwig Darmstaedter Prize (shared with J. Allison), the Novartis Prize in Immunology (shared with Z. Eshaar and S. Rosenberg), the Karl Landsteiner Memorial Award, the Debrecen Award and a lifetime achievement award from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Dr. June is a graduate of the Naval Academy in Annapolis and Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He had graduate training in Immunology and malaria with Dr. Paul-Henri Lambert at the World Health Organization, Geneva, Switzerland, from 1978 to 1979 and post-doctoral training in transplantation biology with E. Donnell Thomas and John Hansen at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle from 1983 to 1986. He is board certified in Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology.

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing our proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure. We have discovered and are developing a broad portfolio of product candidates in a variety of indications based on our core proprietary platforms, including our non-viral piggyBac® DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER™ site-specific gene editing system and nanoparticle- and AAV-based gene delivery technologies. Our core platform technologies have utility, either alone or in combination, across many cell and gene therapeutic modalities and enable us to engineer our wholly-owned portfolio of product candidates that are designed to overcome the primary limitations of current generation cell and gene therapeutics. To learn more, visit www.poseida.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the potential benefits of Poseida's technology platforms and product candidates, Poseida's plans and strategy with respect to developing its technologies and product candidates and anticipated timelines and milestones with respect to Poseida's development programs. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Poseida's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with development and regulatory approval of novel product candidates in the biopharmaceutical industry and the other risks described in Poseida's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Poseida undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

