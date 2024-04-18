Poseida Therapeutics Announces Strong Lineup of Presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 27th Annual Meeting

Company to deliver three oral and three poster presentations highlighting its portfolio of non-viral genetic medicines

Presentations to include new pre-clinical data on lead non-viral candidates P-KLKB1-101 and P-FVIII-101

SAN DIEGO, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage cell therapy and genetic medicines company advancing a new class of treatments for patients with cancer and rare diseases, today announced that six data presentations highlighting the Company's preclinical gene therapy programs and platforms will be presented at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 27th Annual Meeting, being held in Baltimore, MD and virtually on May 7-11, 2024.

Following the Company's recent R&D Day held on April 17, 2024, Poseida is focused on advancing fully non-viral genetic medicines employing differentiated gene delivery, editing and insertion technology in addition to its ongoing non-viral allogeneic CAR T programs. The Company's presentations at ASGCT will feature data on its lead genetic medicine programs P-KLKB1-101 for Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) (gene editing), and P-FVIII-101 for Hemophilia A (non-viral, whole gene insertion).

Oral Presentations:

Title: Highly Specific Non-Viral Gene Editing with P-KLKB1-101 for Hereditary Angioedema

Presenting Author: Blair Madison, Ph.D., Poseida Therapeutics

Session Title: Correction of Genetic Disorders of the Blood and Immune System

Presentation Date/Time: Thursday May 9, 2024, 1:30 - 1:45 PM ET

Location: Room 314-317

Abstract Number: 170

Title: Sustained FVIII Expression with a Tolerable, Titratable, Fully Non-Viral Gene Therapy for Hemophilia A

Presenting Author: Brian Truong, Ph.D., Poseida Therapeutics

Session Title: Liver Genetic Diseases

Presentation Date/Time: Thursday May 9, 2024, 5:00 - 5:15 PM ET

Location: Room 324-326

Abstract Number: 210

Title: A Durable Gene Therapy with a Robust AAV-LNP Delivery System Allowing for a Reduced AAV Dose

Presenting Author: Jack Rychak, Ph.D., Poseida Therapeutics

Session Title: AAV Vectors - Preclinical and Proof-of-Concept: Technology Focus

Presentation Date/Time: Friday May 10, 2024, 1:45 - 2:00 PM ET

Location: Ballroom 2

Abstract Number: 248

Poster Presentations:

Title: Advanced Gene Editing with an Enhanced Site-Specific Nuclease for Knock-Out and Knock-In Applications

Presenting Author: Oscar Alvarez, Ph.D., Poseida Therapeutics

Session Title: Wednesday Posters: Gene Targeting and Gene Correction New Technologies

Session Date/Time: Wednesday, May 8, 2024, 12:00 PM ET

Location: Exhibit Hall

Abstract Number: 717

Title: Optimizing Lipid Nanoparticle Formulations for Enhanced Non-Viral Gene Therapy: Overcoming DNA Delivery Challenges and Achieving High-Efficiency Transgene Integration

Presenting Author: George Wang, Ph.D., Poseida Therapeutics

Session Title: Thursday Posters: Other Nonviral Delivery

Session Date/Time: Thursday, May 9, 2024, 12:00 PM ET

Location: Exhibit Hall

Abstract Number: 1239

Title: Novel Biodegradable Lipid Nanoparticles (LNP) for Co-Encapsulation of Complex Nucleic Acid Payloads for In Vivo Genome Editing

Presenting Author: Alicia Davis, Ph.D., Poseida Therapeutics

Session Title: Friday Posters: Other Nonviral Delivery

Session Date/Time: Friday, May 10, 2024, 12:00 PM ET

Location: Exhibit Hall

Abstract Number: 1737

Accepted abstracts will be available on the ASGCT Annual Meeting website on April 22, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET. Presentations will be available on the Scientific Publications page of Poseida's website on Friday, May 10, 2024 at 6:00 AM ET.

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing differentiated cell therapies and genetic medicines with the capacity to cure certain cancers and rare diseases. The Company's pipeline includes investigational allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies for both solid tumors and hematologic cancers as well as investigational in vivo genetic medicines that address patient populations with high unmet medical need. The Company's approach is based on its proprietary genetic editing platforms, including its non-viral piggyBac® DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER™ Site-Specific Gene Editing System, Booster Molecule and nanoparticle gene delivery technologies, as well as in-house GMP cell therapy manufacturing. The Company has formed a global strategic collaboration with Roche to unlock the promise of cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. Learn more at www.poseida.com and connect with Poseida on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, expected plans with respect to clinical trials, including timing of regulatory submissions and approvals and clinical data updates; anticipated timelines and milestones with respect to the Company's development programs and manufacturing activities and capabilities; the potential capabilities and benefits of the Company's technology platforms and product candidates, including the tolerability and efficacy and safety profile of such product candidates; and the Company's plans and strategy with respect to developing its technologies and product candidates. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company's reliance on third parties for various aspects of its business; risks and uncertainties associated with development and regulatory approval of novel product candidates in the biopharmaceutical industry; the Company's ability to retain key scientific or management personnel; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

