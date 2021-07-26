Poseida Therapeutics Appoints Cynthia Collins to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nadsaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced the appointment of biotechnology industry veteran Cynthia Collins to its Board of Directors, effective July 23, 2021.

"We are excited to welcome Cindy to Poseida's Board of Directors," said Eric Ostertag, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Poseida Therapeutics. "As a recognized leader in cell and gene therapies and in growing innovative companies, she brings more than four decades of experience to our Board. Her broad expertise in gene engineering, oncology and hematology will be highly valuable as the Company continues to develop the next wave of cell and gene therapies with the capacity to cure."

Ms. Collins most recently served as the CEO of Editas Medicine, and prior to that served as the CEO of Human Longevity, Inc.; the CEO/GM of the Cell Therapy and Lab Business of General Electric's Healthcare Life Sciences; and the CEO of Clarient Diagnostics, Inc. Her prior leadership roles have included President and CEO of GenVec, Inc., a publicly traded vaccine and gene therapy company, and Group Vice President, Cellular Analysis Business of Beckman Coulter with responsibility for its Hematology, Flow Cytometry, and Hemostasis businesses. Prior to Beckman Coulter, she served as President and CEO of Sequoia Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a venture-capital funded company developing antiviral drugs for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and Hepatitis C virus (HCV).

Ms. Collins received a B.S. degree in Microbiology from the University of Illinois, Urbana and an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She is a member of the boards of directors at DermTech, Inc., Certara, Biocare Medical, LLC, and Triumvira Immunologics, Inc., and previously served on the boards for the ARM Foundation for Cell and Gene Medicine and Alliance for Regenerative Medicine.

"I am pleased to join the pioneers at Poseida Therapeutics at this exciting time, as the Company continues to leverage its proprietary genetic engineering tools to create next generation cell and gene therapies," said Ms. Collins. "I look forward to working closely with the team at Poseida as they advance the development of therapeutic candidates for patients in need."

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing our proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure. We have discovered and are developing a broad portfolio of product candidates in a variety of indications based on our core proprietary platforms, including our non-viral piggyBac DNA Modification System, Cas-CLOVER™ site-specific gene editing system and nanoparticle- and AAV-based gene delivery technologies. Our core platform technologies have utility, either alone or in combination, across many cell and gene therapeutic modalities and enable us to engineer our wholly-owned portfolio of product candidates that are designed to overcome the primary limitations of current generation cell and gene therapeutics. To learn more, visit www.poseida.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the clinical data presented, the potential benefits of Poseida's technology platforms and product candidates and Poseida's plans and strategy with respect to developing its technologies and product candidates. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Poseida's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with development and regulatory approval of novel product candidates in the biopharmaceutical industry, the fact that future clinical results could be inconsistent with results observed to date and the other risks described in Poseida's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Poseida undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

