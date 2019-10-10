Poseida Therapeutics Appoints Kerry Ingalls as Chief Operating Officer

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging proprietary non-viral gene engineering technologies to create life-saving therapeutics, today announced Kerry Ingalls has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Ingalls will work closely with Eric Ostertag, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Poseida, managing global manufacturing and operations for the Company.

"Kerry brings strong leadership in building teams that consistently deliver best-in-class results, making him a powerful addition to the Poseida senior leadership team," said Ostertag. "We welcome his robust operational expertise and experience that will meaningfully contribute to Poseida's innovative cell and gene editing technologies and plans for the future of our company."

Ingalls brings a long history of operating experience in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. Most recently he was charged with oversight of clinical and commercial manufacturing at Amgen's headquarters location in Thousand Oaks, California. Previously, Ingalls was responsible for Amgen's largest manufacturing site, which employed 3,000 personnel in Juncos, Puerto Rico. He successfully led monumental crisis recovery efforts at this facility after being impacted by Hurricane Maria, restoring full site operations within five weeks, which provided valuable lessons to other pharmaceutical companies. Ingalls has provided oversight and leadership at multiple Amgen sites globally including US, Ireland and Puerto Rico.

In addition, Ingalls has extensive professional background and training in the United States Navy spanning 30 years, including advising senior defense leaders on critical national security issues and leading elite deployed submarine operations. He received a Master of Arts in International Law and Diplomacy from Tufts University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the United States Naval Academy.

"The work being done at Poseida is truly remarkable and life-changing as the company redefines the next wave of innovation in cancer and other diseases," said Ingalls. "I am incredibly grateful, excited and energized to help lead this company during its next chapter of growth."

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company translating best-in-class cell and gene therapies into lifesaving treatments for patients with high unmet medical need. The company is developing a wholly-owned pipeline of autologous and allogeneic CAR-T product candidates, and gene therapies for orphan genetic diseases. Poseida has assembled a suite of industry-leading gene editing technologies, including the piggyBac® DNA Modification System, Cas-CLOVER™ and TAL-CLOVER™ site-specific nucleases and Footprint-Free® Gene Editing. For more information, visit www.poseida.com.

