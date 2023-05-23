Poseida Therapeutics to Present at Stifel 2023 Tailoring Genes: Genetic Medicines Day

News provided by

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

23 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage cell and gene therapy company advancing a new class of treatments for patients with cancer and rare diseases, today announced that the Company's President of Gene Therapy, Brent Warner, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Stifel 2023 Tailoring Genes: Genetic Medicines Day on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 12:00pm PT | 03:00pm ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors & Media Section of Poseida's website, www.poseida.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.
Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing differentiated cell and gene therapies with the capacity to cure certain cancers and rare diseases. The Company's pipeline includes allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy product candidates for both solid and liquid tumors as well as in vivo gene therapy product candidates that address patient populations with high unmet medical need. The Company's approach to cell and gene therapies is based on its proprietary genetic editing platforms, including its non-viral piggyBac® DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER™ Site-Specific Gene Editing System and nanoparticle and hybrid gene delivery technologies. The Company has formed global strategic collaborations with Roche and Takeda to unlock the promise of cell and gene therapies for patients. Learn more at www.poseida.com and connect with Poseida on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

