Poseida Therapeutics to Present Update on Approach in Allogeneic CAR-T at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 34th Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging proprietary non-viral gene engineering technologies to create life-saving therapeutics, today announced it will present preclinical research findings during the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 34th Annual Meeting on its lead allogeneic product candidate, P-BMCA-ALLO1, in multiple myeloma.

At SITC 2019, preclinical results will highlight the potential of Poseida's gene engineering technologies in addressing current challenges with earlier generation autologous CAR-T therapies. Poseida leverages its proprietary piggyBac DNA Modification System in combination with Cas-CLOVER gene editing technology to create P-BCMA-ALLO1, an off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR-T cell product candidate. These technologies enable the development of allogeneic CAR-T therapies with a variety of benefits to patients and the medical community including greater safety and duration of response, as well as manufacturing and patient cost savings.

Poseida will present the following research at SITC 2019:

P-BCMA-ALLO1 - a Non-viral Allogeneic Anti-BCMA CAR-T Therapy with Potent Antitumor Function for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma (Oral Presentation [O7, Annual Meeting Session 100]; November 7 , 4:15 PM ET ; Potomac Ballroom CD) which shows potent effector function in preclinical research indicating the need for rapid advancement into the clinic for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

"Broad adoption of earlier generation CAR-T therapies have been curtailed by serious safety concerns, limited duration of response and difficulty supporting access within the current healthcare system," said Eric Ostertag, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of Poseida. "We are actively problem-solving to address these challenges and our new findings indicate that we are making progress with our allogeneic approach powered by our piggyBac DNA Modification System and Cas-CLOVER gene editing technology."

About P-BCMA-ALLO1

P-BCMA-ALLO1 is an allogeneic CAR-T therapy being developed by Poseida for multiple myeloma. It is designed to have the benefits of scale and administration efficiency that come from an allogeneic product. Poseida expects to file an IND for P-BCMA-ALLO1 in 2020. Approximately 32,110 people were diagnosed with multiple myeloma and 12,960 died from the condition in the United States in 2019.

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company translating best-in-class technology into lifesaving cell and gene therapies for patients with high unmet medical need. The company is developing a wholly-owned pipeline of non-viral, allogeneic and autologous CAR-T product candidates and in vivo gene therapies for orphan genetic diseases. Poseida has assembled a suite of industry-leading gene editing technologies, including the piggyBac® DNA Modification System and Cas-CLOVER™ and TAL-CLOVER™ site-specific nucleases. For more information, visit www.poseida.com.

