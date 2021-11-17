Poseidon Investment Management Announces Launch of Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis Exchange Traded Fund

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseidon Investment Management, a leading investment firm in the cannabis industry with $196M in assets under management as of August 2021, today announced the launch of the AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF (Ticker: PSDN). PSDN, which will begin trading on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, is sponsored by AdvisorShares and will be sub-advised and managed by the Poseidon team, including co-founders and Managing Directors Emily Paxhia and Morgan Paxhia and Managing Director Tyler Greif.

The fund will seek to identify companies strategically positioned to benefit from the cannabis industry and its supporting infrastructure in the U.S. and emerging global cannabis markets. PSDN's portfolio is diversified across subsectors of the cannabis industry and dynamically managed to tactically overweight or underweight specific countries, subsectors, or individual companies. PSDN may seek to take advantage of specific market opportunities by intelligently using leverage to maximize potential returns.

"Poseidon was one of the first investment firms dedicated to cannabis investments, navigating this complex and evolving industry to help companies grow and thrive from startups to public companies," said Emily Paxhia, co-founder and Managing Director of Poseidon, and Portfolio Manager of PSDN. "Our track record speaks to our deep knowledge of the space and our commitment to understanding the needs of the companies we invest in. PSDN broadens the reach of our unique investment philosophy and provides simple, secure, accessible investing into one of the world's most exciting asset classes."

"We are excited to partner with an established and experienced team like Poseidon to bring their institutional portfolio management approach into the mainstream investment infrastructure," said Noah Hamman, chief executive officer of AdvisorShares. "Active ETFs in the cannabis space continue to gain traction with investors seeking to access managers with proven success records in the fast-growing, dynamic industry."

PSDN joins the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (Ticker: MSOS) and the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (Ticker: YOLO) as dedicated cannabis investment strategies within the AdvisorShares ETF suite. For more information on PSDN, visit: advisorshares.com/etfs/psdn .

About Poseidon

Poseidon is a leading investor in the legal cannabis and hemp industries with $196 million in assets under management as of August 2021. Poseidon and its affiliates have been active cannabis investors since 2013, the Poseidon team has collectively raised seven cannabis-specific funds and deployed capital into nearly 200 businesses across various stages and verticals globally. For more information, visit https://www.poseidonassetmanagement.com/ .

About AdvisorShares

AdvisorShares is a leading provider of active ETFs. For financial professionals and investors requesting more information, call 1-877-843-3831 or visit advisorshares.com . Follow @AdvisorShares on Twitter and on Facebook for more insights.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund's website at www.AdvisorShares.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. An investment in the Fund is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal amount invested.

Cannabis-Related Company Risk – Cannabis-related companies are subject to various laws and regulations that may differ at the state/local and federal level. These laws and regulations may (i) significantly affect a cannabis-related company's ability to secure financing, (ii) impact the market for marijuana industry sales and services, and (iii) set limitations on marijuana use, production, transportation, and storage. Cannabis-related companies may also be required to secure permits and authorizations from government agencies to cultivate or research marijuana. In addition, cannabis-related companies are subject to the risks associated with the greater agricultural industry, including changes to or trends that affect commodity prices, labor costs, weather conditions, and laws and regulations related to environmental protection, health and safety. Cannabis-related companies may also be subject to risks associated with the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. These risks include increased government regulation, the use and enforcement of intellectual property rights and patents, technological change and obsolescence, product liability lawsuits, and the risk that research and development may not necessarily lead to commercially successful products.

Leverage Risk. Leverage is investment exposure that exceeds the initial amount invested. The loss on a leveraged investment may far exceed the Fund's principal amount invested. Leverage may magnify the Fund's gains and losses and, therefore, increase volatility. The use of leverage may result in the Fund having to liquidate holdings when it may not be advantageous to do so.

IPO Risk. The Fund may invest in securities offered in IPOs or in companies that have recently completed an IPO. The market value of IPO shares can have significant volatility due to factors such as the absence of a prior public market, unseasoned trading, a small number of shares available for trading and limited information about the issuer.

