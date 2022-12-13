Posh Gift Guide 2023 - Ballard Designs' One-Stop Shop Adds Trending New Décor & Gifts for the Home

Dazzling holiday decor and chic, year-round items for the home appear this month as the iconic furniture and home decorating brand introduces affordable, next-level gift ideas for today… and the year ahead.

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballard Designs is sharing some new inspiration for holiday décor, gifts, and all the celebration days beyond. An inviting and comfortable home offers ultimate enjoyment for years to come and Ballard Designs gift shopping unveils help for shoppers wanting just that.

Comfort, Coasters & Caffein all made the recent NY Times list of most wanted gifts. Ballard Designs is now offering designer-centric takes on the first two . . . and a few more.

This posh little Petite Acrylic Cookbook Stand from Ballard gives a stunning designer accent to the kitchen. Set your table for the Season - of Celebrations! This set features the Bubbly Champagne Flutes by Bunny Williams for Ballard Designs.

For 2023 newlyweds

Getting engaged over the Holidays? Couples getting married in the coming year will have a lot to celebrate. Ballard décor celebrates them in style with Bunny Williams Bubbly Glasses.

"At Ballard Designs, we believe it's the little details that all come together to create a cozy home," says Ballard Designs president, Karen Mooney. "Gifting a treasured piece for your home is one of my favorite ways to surprise loved ones for the holidays. Our stylish collection of eclectic offerings guarantees you'll find the perfect present for anyone and everyone."

For the home chef

Prep time in the kitchen is always easier with a cookbook stand, and Ballard offers the Petite Acrylic Cookbook Easel that any home chef will love when whipping up a favorite recipe.

For the host with the most

Personalized Crochet Edge Napkins gift an elevated dining table. New selections offered at Ballard include Cornflower, Indigo or Tan trim to match the homeowner's aesthetic.

For the fashionista

Is there someone on the list that is always dressed to impress – decked out from head to toe with accessories? They'll beautifully display their jewelry collection with Ballard Designs' jewelry organizers Sophia Jewelry Dish or Necklace Stand.

For the family

Ballard also shares a warm, neutral alternative to traditional green and red holiday décor with a Burlap Tassel Christmas Stocking - an option for the whole family this year and a keepsake holiday tradition for years to come.

Find additional images and ideas at www.ballarddesigns.com/gifts for gifting inspiration any season.

