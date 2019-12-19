Posh Holiday Gifts Shared by Celebrity Lifestyle Expert Jackie Miranne on Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone has champagne wishes sometimes – hoping to get those big-ticket holiday gifts. Here with some gift suggestions is someone who knows plenty about celebrity taste – Jackie Miranne – a TV host and style expert, seen on VH1 and The Wendy Williams Show, and on the red carpet as the host of US Weekly's Red Carpet Daily.

EXPENSIVE GIFTS CELEBRITIES WILL BE LOOKING AT THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Jackie gave some POSH gift suggestions.

On the Red Carpet, everyone is always talking about some of the amazing gifts celebrities might want as holiday gifts. What does one get for the person who has everything? With just a little research, anyone can get great designer brands, save plenty and get the most for their holiday shopping.

A GIFT ONE CANNOT MISS

The gift of travel is a favorite, and the Jewel Grande is the ultimate all-inclusive luxury resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Imagine a place to get away from it all. A tropical island paradise where the only time to lift a finger is when ordering drinks. From a world-class, 30,000 square-foot, full-service spa featuring a Himalayan salt lounge to a state-of-the-art fitness facility, elevated a la cart dining options and luxury accommodations, they have it all. If traveling with a group, stay in their presidential suite or one of their three-bedroom villas. It is great for families and they have unlimited water sports for all ages and skillsets. Blending luxury accommodations and exotic attractions, see why Jamaica was meant to be experienced at Jewel Grande. For more information, visit jewelgrande.com.

A GIFT WE SHOULD ALL BE DREAMING OF

Mattress Firm wants to help one give the gift of luxurious, comfortable sleep this holiday season. They aim to be America's most trusted authority on sleep and are dedicated to helping everyone get the high-quality sleep they deserve. Sleep easier, deeper, faster and cooler with the TEMPUR-PRObreeze that provides next-level, all-night cooling for maximum pressure relief. Compared to similar products, this bed feels up to 8 degrees cooler all night long. Take comfort to the next level with an adjustable base, which allows for moving and adjusting the position of the bed to meet specific sleep needs. For more information, visit mattressfirm.com.

