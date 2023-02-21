Posh Puppy Boutique Launches First Airport Retail Kiosk at Harry Reid Int'l Airport in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Posh Puppy Boutique, a leading woman-owned online dog retailer, is happy to announce they have placed an automated retail vending machine inside of Terminal B at the Harry Reid International Airport Las Vegas. This is Posh Puppy Boutique's first foray into airport retail with exclusive partner, Prepango, the leading automated retail and specialty vending company in the industry. Since its recent installation, several items have already sold out and replenished including Dogstoppers cheese flavored dog treats (photo available).

CEO Jennifer Kirk with Posh Puppy Boutique's new airport vending machine in Las Vegas. CEO Jennifer Kirk with Posh Puppy Boutique's new airport vending machine in Las Vegas.

Posh Puppy Boutique's airport retail vending machine will offer a limited selection of the thousands of items available online. Items were curated to be great for calming dogs who may be anxious while traveling, practical needs like leashes, just in case one is left behind, and distractions like toys. Many items can also serve as great gifts for dog souvenirs from their parent's trip.

"I travel a lot managing retail vending machines in airports across the country for my partners and I started noticing more and more pets on board, so I figured there must be a market for this totally unattended segment of the traveling population, our furry friends!" explained Marcos Modiano, founder of Prepango LLC. "This is the first automated vending machine for pet needs in the country's airports and it has already been a hit with travelers. Posh Puppy Boutique is a high-quality brand so it was a great fit to test this new concept."

"We are always looking for creative ways to make life easier for our customer," explained Jennifer Kirk, founder and CEO of Posh Puppy Boutique. "More people than ever are traveling with their dogs or have adopted new pets since 2020 and want to treat them to a special gift upon returning home. This kiosk at a busy central hub will make it easy for them to find products they trust."

PoshPuppyBoutique.com is a small family-owned business that is the leading online purveyor of quality pet products from the practical to the most lavish and fun items to pamper the most discerning pets. Founded by CEO Jennifer Kirk in 2007, Posh Puppy Boutique has made a splash in two major Hollywood children's live action animal feature films, "Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2" and more prominently in "Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3", and various national talk shows and national publications. Kirk is also a founding Executive Board member on the Vanderpump Dog Foundation supporting dog rescue.

