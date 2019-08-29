Poshmark Appoints Veteran Retail Executive Jenny Ming to Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Poshmark, a leading social commerce platform for the next generation of retailers and shoppers, today announced the appointment of Jenny Ming, former CEO and president of Charlotte Russe, to its board of directors.

Ming is the seventh member of Poshmark's board of directors, joining Manish Chandra, founder and CEO of Poshmark; Navin Chaddha, managing director at Mayfield; Hans Tung, managing partner at GGV Capital; John Marren, senior managing director, North America at Temasek; Jeff Epstein, former CFO of Oracle and DoubleClick; and businesswoman and tennis champion, Serena Williams.

"We're incredibly proud of the board we've built at Poshmark. Each member contributes a unique perspective that will help us scale our community of shoppers and sellers," said Manish Chandra, founder and CEO of Poshmark. "Jenny Ming will be instrumental as we continue to diversify our social commerce platform and expand our retail and geographical footprint."

A veteran retail executive, Ming brings deep retail leadership experience, having led clothing retailer Charlotte Russe for nine years. Prior to that, she held leadership positions at Gap and Barneys New York, and helped launch Old Navy in 1994. Ming also sits on the board of Levi's and Paper Source. Her addition strengthens Poshmark's diverse and seasoned roster of deeply informed retail, tech and innovation leaders, positioning Poshmark to capitalize on momentous business growth and platform expansion.

"Poshmark has built an incredible community of empowered entrepreneurs, stylists and shoppers who represent a new era of online commerce," said Ming. "This company is at a pivotal moment of growth, and I look forward to working with the entire team to support and foster the company's vibrant community at scale."

Among Poshmark's recent growth and momentum includes the launch of the Home Market , which propelled the company into a new category beyond fashion and accessories. Poshmark has also recently reached over 50 million users on the platform. The company has been named one of Forbes' Next Billion Dollar Startups, and was named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies List in 2019.

About Poshmark

Poshmark is a leading social commerce platform for the next generation of retailers and shoppers. Through technology, our mission is to build the world's most connected shopping experience, while empowering people to build thriving retail businesses. Since launching in 2011, Poshmark has become a vibrant social shopping community with five million Seller Stylists helping 50 million users discover items they love from over 75 million listings. The company is backed by the world's leading investment firms including Mayfield , Menlo Ventures , GGV Capital , Temasek , Inventus Capital , Uncork Capital , Union Grove Venture Partners , Shea Ventures and AngelList . For more information, please visit www.poshmark.com , or find us on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube .

