Poshmark, Inc. Appoints First Chief People Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH), a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, pets, home and more, today announced the appointment of William Ingham as its first Chief People Officer. In this role, Ingham will be responsible for leading all aspects of the global human resources function, including talent acquisition and retention, rewards and recognition, performance management, organizational development, compensation and benefits, employee training and culture. His first day with the company is today.

Ingham brings more than 25 years of experience to the role. Most recently, Ingham was Chief HR Officer at Visa Europe in London where he was responsible for setting the people and talent strategy for employees in 37 countries across Europe. Prior to Visa, Ingham led International HR for the Banana Republic brand at Gap Inc. where he was responsible for talent programs across Europe, Japan and franchised markets in the Middle East, Central and South America and Asia Pacific. Ingham also acts as an HR Venture Advisor for SemperVirens, an early stage venture capital fund.

"Our people are our most important asset, and with William at the helm, I am confident Poshmark will continue to be a place where our employees can be their true and authentic selves, while making an incredible business impact," said Manish Chandra, founder and CEO of Poshmark, Inc. "We are at an important inflection point in our company's history, and I look forward to partnering closely with William to fuel Poshmark's high-performance culture, reinforce the values we stand for, and scale our teams to power our next phase of growth. I am thrilled to welcome William to the company as we work to make Poshmark's mission a reality."

"Few organizations lead with this much love for their people," said William Ingham, Chief People Officer of Poshmark, Inc. "The highly engaged culture that Manish and the Poshmark team has created is truly special and I look forward to helping them take these strengths to new levels of performance and success. Poshmark has emerged as a recognized leader by making buying and selling simple, social and sustainable, and I could not be more excited to be part of the team redefining the future of shopping."

As one of the authors of The Rise of HR , Ingham is a frequent speaker at business and talent conferences and is active in inclusion, equity and diversity efforts, especially those dedicated to gender equality. He has deep expertise in organizational design, engagement and performance, talent acquisition, and building leadership teams to drive strong business results.

Ingham attended Western University in London, Ontario, Canada and also received degrees in Communications and Psychology from Evangel University in Springfield, MO.

