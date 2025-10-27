Poshmark, Inc. Appoints First Chief Product Officer

Veteran product leader brings deep consumer experience driving innovation at Ancestry, Glassdoor, and eBay, marking a key milestone in the company's growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Poshmark, a leading fashion resale marketplace powered by a vibrant community and real-time social experiences, today announced the appointment of Heather Friedland as its first Chief Product Officer. In this role, Friedland will be responsible for leading the company's product strategy, roadmap and execution, helping drive Poshmark's next phase of innovation and growth. Her first day with the company is today.

With more than 20 years of product leadership experience, Friedland has a proven record of building customer-centric products, scaling teams, and driving market differentiation. Before joining Poshmark, she served as Chief Product Officer at Ancestry and prior to that at Glassdoor, where she drove product innovation and organizational transformation during key periods of business evolution and growth. At eBay, Friedland led product management for search, product pages, and core buying experiences, later overseeing the end-to-end buyer journey and, as Vice President of Product, leading seller and local marketplace initiatives that helped expand eBay's global reach. She began her career at Jump.com, which was acquired by Microsoft, where she spent a decade building products and teams across MSN, Windows Live Q&A, and Bing Search.

"In selecting Heather as our Chief Product Officer, we sought a leader who combines deep product expertise with a customer-first mindset and a sharp understanding of marketplace dynamics," said Namsun Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Poshmark. "We're entering an exciting new chapter as AI redefines how people shop, sell, and connect. With Heather's leadership, we'll accelerate innovation across our platform, expand the value we deliver to our shoppers and sellers, and position Poshmark at the forefront of fashion resale and the next generation of AI-powered commerce."

"I'm thrilled to join Poshmark at such a pivotal moment and as a longtime Posher," said Friedland. "I'm excited to partner with the team to bring bold, innovative solutions to the Poshmark community and scale the impact we deliver. As AI reshapes the future of shopping—making experiences more intuitive, personalized, and human—I see enormous opportunity for Poshmark to lead the way in redefining how people discover, connect, and find joy in shopping together."

Friedland holds a Bachelor of Science with Honors in Communications with a Concentration in Business & E-commerce from Cornell University.

