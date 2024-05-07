POSIBL and Lucid Green Partner to Elevate Cannabis Consumer Trust and Loyalty Through LucidConnect

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant enhancement aimed at deepening consumer engagement in the cannabis industry, POSIBL, at the forefront of sustainable and technologically advanced cannabis cultivation, is delighted to announce an upgrade to its ongoing partnership with Lucid Green, the Smart Product Identifier (SPI) platform known for its unwavering commitment to trust and transparency in the cannabis sector. This collaboration is about adopting LucidConnect, an advanced DTC marketing platform designed to offer unique insights, education, and enjoyment in cannabis consumption.

POSIBL Logo

With LucidConnect, consumers now gain access to meaningful education about their POSIBL cannabis products, encompassing safe consumption practices and engaging rewards, all through a simple scan. This platform offers an immersive experience into the brand's commitment to sustainability and detailed insights into each product's composition. This evolution represents a pivotal step forward in empowering consumers with comprehensive knowledge for informed cannabis usage.

"Partnering with Lucid Green to adopt LucidConnect is a thrilling step for us at POSIBL," said Christina DiPaci VP of Brand at POSIBL. "This aligns perfectly with our core values of innovation, sustainability, and transparency, allowing us to share the story behind every product with our consumers, not just in words but through engaging and interactive experiences."

Lucid Green's expertise in developing technology that bridges the information gap between cannabis brands and consumers complements POSIBL's pioneering approach to cannabis cultivation, making this partnership a powerful force for positive change in the industry.

"Leveraging our technology to fully support POSIBL's mission of transparency, consumer education and rewards aligns completely with our overarching mission as a company," remarked Filip Luneski, VP of Marketing at Lucid Green.

LucidConnect Platform Highlights:

Detailed Product Origins: Lucid Green provides a QR code (LucidID) on every POSIBL item, offering product authentication, an imperative for consumer trust in cannabis products.

Learning: The platform enriches the consumer experience with educational modules on product details, lab results, brand story, and more.

Rewards for Engagement: By interacting with the educational content, users earn rewards, motivating a deeper connection with the products they love and the stories behind them.

About POSIBL:

POSIBL is the cannabis farm of the future. Already the engine for several of California's leading brands, and over 2,000,000 units of packaged product to date, POSIBL is redefining what it means to produce the highest quality cannabis. Leveraging a state-of-art system that uses less to do more, POSIBL brings the best greenhouse technology and expertise from traditional agriculture into cannabis, and pairs it with the best possible genetics to produce the perfect flower — grown in an ethical, sustainable, free of pesticide and cost-efficient way, year round. POSIBL's Smart Greenhouses use best in class climate control, requiring less water per pound of flower, and are three times more energy efficient than indoor growers. Combining pesticide-free agro-technology and committed human talent, POSIBL comprises a dedicated and gifted team who understand these state of the art systems to perfection — believing in them to help improve production and value with every harvest. With Good Will and Great Work, Anything is POSIBL. For more information, please visit: https://www.POSIBLproject.com.

About Lucid Green:

Lucid Green was founded in early 2018 with a singular mission of building a standard for trust and transparency in the cannabis ecosystem. Lucid Green's platform provides brand and retailers with a touchless inventory management solution – increasing supply chain efficiencies and cost-savings; and provides brands with a means to manage their inventory and a channel to connect directly with consumers. Lucid Green is the platform of choice with over 60 million LucidID's in the market. For more information, please visit lucidgreen.io.

MEDIA CONTACT

Filip Luneski

[email protected]

332-250-6360

SOURCE Lucid Green