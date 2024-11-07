PosiGen Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PosiGen, PBC, the nation's leading provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for underserved communities and a Certified B Corporation, has announced Jen Pearce's promotion to Chief Operating Officer where she will oversee field operations, corporate operations and energy efficiency business functions.

Pearce has over two decades of experience in operations and over five years of experience in the solar industry. Her proven track record of optimizing operations that enhance the customer experience and achieve financial goals will be critical as PosiGen scales the business to bring savings and clean energy to more homeowners in underserved communities.

"I believe that reducing our climate impact starts with making renewable energy accessible and affordable for everyone," said Pearce. "Through PosiGen's 'Solar for All' mission, we make this possible by delivering significant savings, providing trusted sales guidance, and offering a superior customer-centric service."

"As PosiGen continues its growth trajectory, we are thrilled to welcome Jen to our executive team," said Peter Shaper, PosiGen CEO. "Her proven experience in managing teams and strategic planning will be invaluable as we scale up business operations to make solar accessible for all."

Prior to joining PosiGen, Jen led a team of over 3,000 residential operations personnel at SunPower Inc., managing functions from construction crews and design engineering to customer-facing services and third-party processing from contract initiation through the 20+ year customer journey. Additionally, she held leadership positions at Sunrun, where she oversaw operations and led the integration of the Sunrun and Vivint Solar merger.

About PosiGen

PosiGen, with a mission to make solar energy affordable for homeowners of all income levels, is the leading solar and energy efficiency provider focused on providing access to clean energy to underserved communities. Since its founding in 2011, PosiGen has offered innovative "no credit check" financing that makes its services accessible for all families regardless of socioeconomic status, helping them reduce their utility bills and achieve greater financial autonomy. PosiGen has more than 750 employees and has served nearly 30,000 customers in more than a dozen states. Through the expanding PosiGen Partner Program, a network of value-aligned solar service providers, the company supports hundreds more solar jobs across the country. Learn more about PosiGen's Solar For All mission at www.posigen.com.

