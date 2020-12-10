PosiGen Hires New Executive Vice-President of Sales and Marketing

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PosiGen, the nation's leading provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for low-to-moderate income homeowners, announces the addition of Gavin Polizzo as Executive Vice-President of Sales and Marketing.

Gavin comes to PosiGen from the Northeast, bringing more than 17 years of Executive Sales leadership experience. Most recently, Gavin served as Vice-President of Sales in the telecom industry in Upstate New York, overseeing direct sales and operations. He is credited with leading his team through the transition to virtual sales while maintaining year over year growth.

As a native of Connecticut, Gavin is already familiar with the PosiGen landscape within the Northeast and is eager to grow the footprint across the country. In his new role, Gavin will oversee outside and inside sales groups, as well as any acquisition marketing. The company will draw on his knowledge to develop effective sales teams, increase revenue and create processes to enhance the customer experience. Gavin has received multiple awards for sales performance as well as developing Customer Relationship Management tools around customer retention.

"I'm honored to be joining the PosiGen family because the company mission of making solar available to everyone, specifically the low-to-moderate income community, really resonates with me," Gavin said. "I'm passionate about giving back, and knowing that PosiGen is putting money back in the wallets of the people who need it most, is truly gratifying."

Since 2011, PosiGen has worked to close the clean energy affordability gap by delivering lower utility bills and the benefits of clean energy through solar panels and energy efficiency upgrades to low-to-moderate homeowners. The company's strong business performance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, has allowed for talented new hires like Gavin.

"Gavin has the experience and knowledge needed to lead our sales teams during this time of rapid growth and development," said Tom Neyhart, PosiGen CEO. "As we expand into new states, we will be helping even more people save money on their electric bills, which is so important right now, as we spend more time in our homes due to the pandemic and undoubtedly use more electricity. We're thrilled to have Gavin join the PosiGen family."

About PosiGen:

Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, PosiGen is one of the nation's leading residential solar, energy efficiency and energy education providers for low-to-moderate income families. PosiGen has more than 15,000 residential customers, over 220 direct employees and supports more than 120 employees through its contractors in Louisiana, Connecticut, New Jersey and Florida. PosiGen's unique services and products make solar energy affordable to homeowners of all income levels, and offer individuals, families and businesses the opportunity to achieve greater fiscal autonomy and energy independence by lowering their utility bills. To learn everything about PosiGen, please visit www.posigen.com

