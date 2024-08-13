PosiGen Named Top Inc. 5000 Company, Expands to the Granite State

Solar Company Celebrates Fourth Inc. 5000 Inclusion While Bringing Clean and Sustainable Energy Solutions to New Hampshire Residents

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PosiGen, PBC , the nation's leading provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for underserved communities and a Certified B Corporation, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List for the fourth time, coinciding with its expansion into the New Hampshire market.

PosiGen has made its mission to close the clean energy affordability gap by making solar available to all homeowners regardless of income or credit score. Through providing both solar and energy efficiency upgrades to the home, PosiGen takes a holistic approach to reducing the household's energy burden.

This year, PosiGen achieved an overall ranking of No. 1759 , a 35% jump from its previous standing in 2023 at No. 2746.

Overall Rank: 1759

Industry Ranking: 27

Metro Ranking: 6

State Ranking: 11

Times on List: 4

"Our continued recognition as a top Inc. 5000 company underscores PosiGen's commitment to growth and dedication to making solar accessible for all, particularly as we enter the New Hampshire market," said Peter Shaper, PosiGen CEO. "By expanding our solar energy services to the state, residents can enjoy financial benefits including reduced electricity bills while also reducing pollution in their communities."

Since its founding in 2011, PosiGen has served nearly 30,000 customers in more than a dozen states, including Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. The company has produced over 645 million kWh of energy from solar panels, and saved homeowners more than $65.9 million to date through solar and energy efficiency.

"We're excited to celebrate this major achievement as we simultaneously grow our local workforce in New Hampshire, earn and maintain the trust of the communities we serve, and ensure that every home has the ability to benefit from solar and energy efficiency," said Kyle Wallace, VP Public Policy & Government Affairs. "Through PosiGen's unique 'no credit check' lease, New Hampshire homeowners who had never before considered solar can now do so and keep more money in their wallets. That is incredibly impactful for families during these times of volatile and rising energy costs," he added.

About PosiGen

PosiGen, with a mission to make solar energy affordable for homeowners of all income levels, is the leading solar and energy efficiency provider focused on providing access to clean energy to underserved communities. Since its founding in 2011, PosiGen has offered innovative "no credit check" financing that makes its services accessible for all families regardless of socioeconomic status, helping them reduce their utility bills and achieve greater financial autonomy. PosiGen has more than 750 employees and has served nearly 30,000 customers in more than a dozen states. Through the expanding PosiGen Partner Program, a network of value-aligned solar service providers, the company supports hundreds more solar jobs across the country. Learn more about PosiGen's Solar For All mission at www.posigen.com

SOURCE PosiGen, PBC