Positec bolsters Leadership Team with addition of global brands veteran Sid Levy, Jr.

Positec

08 Jun, 2023, 10:07 ET

Levy joins team as Vice President of Human Resources

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Positec Tool Corporation today announced that Sid Levy, Jr. has been appointed Vice President of Human Resources, effective June 12. Levy joins Positec in a critical role managing human capital, but brings a diverse background of management in many different business fields. Levy started his career in brand management, launching products for storied companies like Nabisco Foods and Colgate-Palmolive. He then transitioned to a marketing focus with Director-level roles in the sports industry, including as the Director of Marketing for the National Football League. Most recently, in an HR capacity, Levy was Vice President of Talent Management & Associate Engagement for Extended Stay America, Inc., where he built and led strategy for corporate culture and values, employee engagement, leadership development and talent acquisition.

"Levy is a rare-find-hire in the business world with such diverse and impactful experience across different disciplines with multiple brands that are household names," stated Michael Jones, President and CEO of Positec North America. "We are thrilled to bring his knowledge and expertise onboard as the leader of our HR department, and look forward to how his comprehensive business understanding will strengthen our team in every department."

Levy's career has been defined by cross-company collaboration to build programs that yield measurable results. At Positec, Levy will work with leaders of each department to identify needs and design solutions while simultaneously strengthening existing resources and furthering the already stellar corporate culture.

In the community Levy has served the greater Charlotte-Mecklenburg area as a board member for MeckEd Community Organization, the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce Board of Advisors, the CPCC Foundation, the Charlotte Chapter of the 100 Black Men, the Charlotte Sports Commission and the Georgetown University African American Advisory Board. Currently Levy is on the executive committee for the Charlotte chapter of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, a service organization for professionals, and serves as its head of communications.

"Positec is an innovative company with a clear vision and ambitious goals that will continue to shape the at-home experience for consumers worldwide," said Levy. "I am thrilled to join the dynamic team in the Charlotte office to help lead the programs that will continue to make Positec a global leader and an employer of choice."

Positec was recently recognized at CES for two key innovative product launches in robotics, the Landroid Vision outdoor "drop and mow" robotic mowing system and the Noesis Florio two-in-one vacuum-and-mop indoor robotic system. The company continues to pioneer new consumer and professional-grade battery-powered and robotic solutions for in-home and outdoor applications globally. For more information about Positec's family of global brands, visit www.positecgroup.com.

About Positec Corporation:

Positec Tool Corporation based in Suzhou, China, with North American headquarters in Charlotte, NC, manufactures lawn, garden and power tools under the WORX®, Rockwell®, Noesis®, Kress® and Cat® brand names. WORX, Rockwell, Noesis, Kress and Cat tools are a part of the Positec Group of companies, which have been designing, engineering and manufacturing power tools since 1994. Positec Tool Group markets and distributes its WORX yard and power tools and Rockwell power tools to home improvement retailers throughout the US and Canada. Kress products are sold exclusively through independent dealers. Since its founding in 1994, Positec has achieved industry-leading growth and employs nearly 4,000 people in 12 countries. For more information, visit http://www.positecgroup.com/

Positec names industry luminary Hanna Huffman as new senior vice president of marketing and e-commerce

Positec welcomes Dave Luczynski as new vice president of retail and business development

