Position Sensor Market to Reach a Market Size of $8 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Position Sensor Market, published by KBV research, The Global Position Sensor Market size is expected to reach $8 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Europe market dominated the Global Digital Position Sensor Market by Region 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8.8 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.6% during (2019 - 2025). The huge population of this region has increased investments in R&D investments, also, the manufacturing and electronics sector is expanding, which will eventually drive the growth of the Position Sensors market. In the APAC countries, cost-effective and efficient Position Sensors have observed a rising demand from the automotive, electronics, medical and healthcare, manufacturing, and packaging industries. This growing demand is expected to propel the growth of the Position Sensors market in APAC.

Access Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/position-sensor-market/

The Machine Tools market dominated the Global Position Sensor Market by Application 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.4 % during the forecast period. The Test Equipment market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Motion Systems market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 9.2% during (2019 - 2025).

The Manufacturing market dominated the Global Position Sensor Market by End User 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.3 % during the forecast period. The Automotive market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.1% during (2019 - 2025). The automotive industry has grown at a rapid pace due to the extensive adoption of Position Sensors to measure the distance between two moving objects. The different types of Position Sensors used in the automotive industry include resistance-based sensors, linear voltage sensors, optical Position Sensors, etc. The wide-scale adoption can be largely attributed to the increasing adoption of new technologies like integrated control system for consumer electronics, the growing demand for plant automation, and high investments by manufacturers. The Aerospace market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.6% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Packaging market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 9.8% during (2019 - 2025).

"KBV Research has introduced Subscription Based Model which aims to offer market intelligence to its clients ensuring a convenient and economical approach."

To know more, visit: https://www.kbvresearch.com/subscription-model/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Sick AG, Balluff GmbH, Honeywell International, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Denso Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Infineon Technologies AG.

Global Position Sensor Market Segmentation

By Type

Rotary

Linear

By Application

Machine Tools

Test Equipment

Motion Systems

Material Handling

Robotics

Others

By Contact Type

Non-Contact Type

Contact Type

By Output

Digital

Analog

By End User

Manufacturing

Automotive

Aerospace

Packaging

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Sick AG

Balluff GmbH

Honeywell International, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Denso Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Infineon Technologies AG

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

About Us:

Knowledge Based Value Research is a global brand and consulting firm serving all kinds of business verticals, government and non-governmental organizations, and not-for-profit organizations. Our motto is to extend our services that will have a lasting impact on our clients who trust us with their business goals.

Contacts:

Mr. Alan D'Souza

KBV Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1407

New York, N.Y. 10001

United States (U.S)

Tel: +1(646)661-6066

Email: query@kbvresearch.com





SOURCE KBV Research