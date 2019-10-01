Position Wealth Launches Wealth Management Practice in The Woodlands Texas

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Position Wealth, based in The Woodlands, Texas, announces the launch of its wealth management practice. The team is ready to serve clients who take a keen interest in the retirement income and risk management strategies they will set forth.

Danny Allizadeh, ChFC®, CPFA and Cary Marger, CRPS®, CRPC®, partnered with client relationship managers, Jessica Colón and Debra Allizadeh, joining together many years of financial industry experience. The team met while working under Merrill Lynch where they managed over $135 million in client assets and decided that the best way to serve clients was through an independent and dedicated firm.

"Position Wealth was born out of the responsibility we feel for clients, community and colleagues. Doing what is best for clients is our only priority and our move to independence allows us to elevate all aspects of a client's financial life," stated Danny Allizadeh.

Their goal is to keep things simple for clients, while positioning them for their financial independence. Every financial move they will make is going to be tailored from the personal connection and trust they will build between the team and the clients they will serve.

Position Wealth offers services that will help clients adjust to life's milestones. The team offers comprehensive planning, expert implementation, personal financial coaching, financial management advice, financial coordination and education.

"Our strategic partner, TruClarity Wealth Advisors, has been successful in providing us access to an expanded range of investment options and operational support, which will enable us to maintain client focus and to provide a platform for other financial advisors looking to provide the same to their clients. This is only the beginning for us as we look to continuously expand our service offerings in the future. We have built a brand that I know clients will be proud to tell their friends and family about," said Marger.

"We are excited to partner with Position Wealth and have them launch their team of independent advisors as part of the TruClarity Wealth Advisors network. Now they will be able to build their own brand and client book, as they embark on their independent journey," said Pam Stross, President and CEO of TruClarity Wealth Advisors.

About Position Wealth:

Position Wealth provides advisory services through TCWP, LLC (TruClarity Wealth Advisors), an investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Through relationship building and strategic planning, Position Wealth is dedicated to offering wealth management solutions to families and individuals. To learn more about Position Wealth, visit their website at www.positionwealth.com.

About TruClarity Wealth Advisors:

TruClarity Wealth Advisors allows advisors to build their own brand and business, and assists them in the journey towards autonomy and unlocking their full potential as independent advisors.

