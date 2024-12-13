Positioned for growth, patient recruitment company 1nHealth appoints Kayt Leonard as its first chief commercial officer

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1nHealth, a digital patient recruitment company accelerating enrollment for clinical trials, announces the appointment of Kayt Leonard as the company's first Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Leonard will oversee the company's commercial strategy, expand market presence, and accelerate business growth in the clinical research industry.

Clinical research organizations face immense pressure to bring therapies to market quickly, safely, and efficiently. With 1nHealth's digital, patient-first approach, combined with advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, the recruitment landscape is progressing radically.

"Effective patient recruitment requires forward-thinking and flexibility in an ever-changing industry," said Dan Brenner, CEO of 1nHealth. "Kayt brings a track record of success in deepening partnerships with clients. Her leadership will be invaluable as we expand 1nHealth's impact and enhance our ability to deliver exceptional results for our clients."

Leonard joins 1nHealth at a pivotal time as the company looks to scale operations through the release of 1nData, its all-in-one centralized study data hub that allows for patient tracking across multiple sites, instantaneous follow-up patient communication for site staff, and a customizable data dashboard tailored to each study's needs. In a Q3 2024 survey, 1nData achieved class-leading metrics from users at site and sponsor organizations when compared to incumbent enrollment platform solutions.

"Organizations are focused on bringing life-saving therapies to market faster and more safely, yet patient enrollment remains as the industry's most significant bottleneck," said Leonard. "Every patient deserves access to care, and every organization needs partners who move with urgency to deliver on that mission. 1nHealth is the premier, trusted leader in patient recruitment. With the launch of 1nData, the opportunity to impact clinical trials at scale is accessible to Sponsors and CROs for the benefit of the patients they serve."

Prior to 1nHealth, Leonard held leadership roles across the industry, working with payers, providers, physicians, and pharmaceutical organizations. In her most recent role, she led the market strategy and engagement directives at SAS, a global AI and analytics organization supporting pharma and healthcare companies around the world.

About 1nHealth

1nHealth is dedicated to revolutionizing patient recruitment for clinical trials. With over 30,000 patients enrolled across more than 100 studies, 1nHealth helps study sponsors and clinical research organizations overcome enrollment challenges, connect diverse patient populations to clinical studies, and improve trial outcomes.

