Positioning for Explosive Growth, Anitian Names Former Puppet Executive as New CFO

"Anitian's explosive growth is powered by leading enterprises and organizations who are leveraging our new and proven approach to get their applications to market more securely, rapidly, and cost-effectively," said Rakesh Narasimhan, President and CEO of Anitian. "Julie will be integral to our continued success and growth, building on her strong financial acumen, deep technology leadership experience, and her belief in our vision to unite security and DevOps. I'm thrilled to welcome Julie to our leadership team."

Prior to Anitian, Crawford served as Chief Financial Officer at several leading technology companies including Interim CFO at Puppet, a leading IT automation software company based in Portland, Oregon. At Anitian, she'll oversee a growing finance and accounting team, business and sales operations, and finance-related operational functions – while also managing external financial and legal relationships.

"Anitian's disruptive technology, combined with a massive market opportunity and mission to dramatically accelerate time to production, compliance, and market for enterprise DevOps, security, and business teams is incredibly compelling," said Julie Crawford, CFO of Anitian. "As Anitian continues its impressive growth and scale, I look forward to working with the team to deliver on the company's strategic priorities, as well as all elements of financial operations to drive even more value for our customers and stakeholders."

Crawford's hire follows a momentous year for Anitian. In May 2021 at RSA 2021, the cloud application security and compliance leaders received seven Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine. In July 2021, Anitian was recognized in four Gartner Hype Cycles including the Hype Cycle for Agile and DevOps, Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, Hype Cycle for Cyber and IT Risk Management, and Hype Cycle for Enterprise Architecture. Earlier this month, Cyber Defense Magazine named Anitian a winner in their prestigious Black Unicorn Awards at Black Hat 2021.

