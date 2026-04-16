Positioning Universal's Industry-Leading Solar Trackers Now Available via Geotab Marketplace Order Now Program

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Positioning Universal (PUI), a Geotab Marketplace Order Now Partner of Geotab, today announced that its industry-leading TT600 and TT603 solar asset trackers are now available for easy purchase directly through the Geotab Marketplace Order Now program. This advancement gives customers in construction, rental, logistics, and industrial markets the ability to rapidly acquire and deploy trusted solar-powered tracking solutions.

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The TT600 and TT603 are known for their maintenance-free solar charging, rugged durability in demanding outdoor environments, and seamless integration with Geotab's MyGeotab platform. Together, these features make them ideal for tracking trailers, containers, heavy equipment, and other non-powered assets.

"Making our solar trackers accessible through the Geotab' Marketplace Order Now program removes friction from the purchasing process, allowing customers to get reliable hardware faster and easier than ever before," said Geoff Weathersby, Chief Revenue Officer at Positioning Universal.

PUI also announced plans to expand its Geotab Marketplace Order Now portfolio later this year, with upcoming additions including the AT700 wireless asset tracker and the FJ2500, a wired telematics gateway specifically designed for heavy equipment.

"Geotab is committed to providing businesses with choice, flexibility and confidence," says Robin Kinsey, Associate Vice President, Marketplace at Geotab. "With Positioning Universal joining our Order Now program, fleets will have even more ways to enhance their operations with industry-leading technology."

By offering this differentiated and widely customizable product range as a Geotab Marketplace Order Now Partner, Positioning Universal radically simplifies fleet and equipment management procurement processes. Customers can easily purchase and deploy PUI's solutions directly through the MyGeotab platform, enabling rapid, streamlined implementation and billing within a trusted ecosystem.

Geotab and Geotab Marketplace are registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. Used with permission.

About Positioning Universal (PUI)

Positioning Universal is a worldwide innovator and leading provider of telematics and IoT hardware and software solutions. Specializing in custom connectivity and AI-driven applications for vehicles, fleets, and enterprises, PUI enables customers around the world to unlock new efficiencies, increase safety, and gain valuable operational insights through cutting-edge, deeply integrated technology. Learn more at www.positioninguniversal.com.

About Geotab

Geotab, the global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, leverages advanced data analytics and AI to enhance fleet performance, safety, and sustainability while optimizing costs. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists, engineers and AI experts, we serve over 50,000 customers across 160 countries, processing billions of data points hourly from more than 4 million vehicles. Data security and privacy are at the forefront of all we do—trusted by Fortune 500 organizations and some of the largest public sector fleets in the world, we meet top cybersecurity standards. Geotab's open platform and diverse Geotab Marketplace offers hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

SOURCE Positioning Universal