Positive Action Announces Appointment of Roy Kim as CFO

Positive Action, Inc., a leading company for evidence-based SEL content, announces the appointment of Roy Kim as CFO.

"As we ramp investment in technology to meet the increasing recognition by educators of the critical need for SEL as a foundation for student academic achievement and mental health care, I am delighted to welcome Roy to our executive leadership team," said Allred. "As we prepare to launch our API next year and continue to develop our app, his multifaceted experience spanning finance, strategy, and digital media will play a vital role as we navigate the exciting opportunities facing the company."

"PAI stands apart as the only SEL program with quantifiable benefits in both student behavior and academic achievement, scientifically proven through multiple randomized controlled trials," said Roy Kim. "I am honored to join PAI at this exciting moment and participate in bringing its highly effective offering to an expanding audience of educators and students via technology. Positive Action was one of the nation's first SEL programs and soon to be the only SEL platform with an API," said Kim.

Most recently, Kim served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of 451 Media Group (451 Media), a New York City-based digital media company. Prior to 451 Media, he was an investor and investment banker at The Raine Group, a merchant bank exclusively focused on the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. Earlier he was a member of the investment banking division at Goldman, Sachs & Co., and a consultant in the Worldwide Commercial Business at Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

Kim holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from The United States Naval Academy.

About Positive Action, Inc.

Positive Action, Inc. (PAI) is the leading education and technology company for evidence-based social and emotional learning (SEL) program. Developed by founder Dr. Carol Allred beginning in 1973, our PreK-12 program is based on the intuitive philosophy that we feel good about ourselves when we do positive actions. We offer the only SEL program proven effective through multiple multi-year randomized controlled trials, the highest standard of evidence-based education. Our program has earned prestigious accolades from numerous institutions, including the U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Department of Justice, Harvard University, and The Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL).

For more information, visit: www.positiveaction.net

SOURCE Positive Action, Inc.