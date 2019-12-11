Positive Ally Learning Center Targets Franchise Expansion in Washington State

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Positive Ally Learning Center is pleased to announce its first franchise to Zakit, Inc. at Snoqualmie Ridge in the greater Seattle region. The 3500 SF learning center will open its doors in June 2020.

Positive Ally Learning Center is currently seeking motivated franchise owners to spearhead the brand's growth in and around the greater Seattle region. Potential franchisees will find that the Positive Ally brand, established in 2010, is well-known and respected in the Seattle area, with 5 thriving centers located in Redmond, Issaquah, and Sammamish. Positive Ally is an after-school leadership program that provides individualized academic reinforcement, organized sports, and 15 rotating extracurricular activities for elementary school-aged students.

"One of the most attractive attributes of Positive Ally for potential franchisees is the way our brand is a solution as a one-stop-shop for working parents," said Aman Narula, Positive Ally's Founder & President. "Along with academic assistance, we incorporate an exclusive curriculum that teaches 4 core life skills: Communication and Interpersonal Skills, Critical Thinking and Decision Making, Coping & Self-Management Skills, and Health and Wellness - learning and practicing the science behind leading a healthy lifestyle. Parents love us because their child has completed their homework and has been academically challenged and enriched through extracurricular activities and organized sports. They are ultimately ready for quality family time when they get home."

Positive Ally has developed a fan base of parents who have successively enrolled their children in summer and during school year from Kindergarten through the end of the fifth grade. Parents also appreciate the unique and exclusive leadership curriculum.

Positive Ally has an emerging after-school presence in the greater Seattle area, with 5 company-operated centers and three franchise operated centers anticipated to open by the end of 2020. With a low-entry cost, established brand recognition, and increasing demand for a quality after-school program, a Positive Ally franchisee can be assured of a market-ready business model.

