Positive Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impact Seeks Silicon Valley Companies For October Bullying Prevention Fashion Show And Charity Event

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Positive Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impact (PARTI) announced it will host the Silicon Valley Bullying Prevention Month's premier business professional event at Hotel Valencia in Santana Row on October 20th, and seeks Bay Area executives to walk the runway to support violence and bullying prevention with already confirmed executives including San Jose State University Women's Basketball Coach - April Phillips, Sobrato Foundation - John Matthew Sobrato, and Kaiser Permanente - Eric Williams, Sr. Vice President. All VIP models commit 2 hours, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., the day of the event to transform the lives of underserved youth in the Bay Area.

46% of teens aged 13-17 report that they are currently experiencing bullying — that's nearly half of the U.S. teen population (survey report, May 4, 2022). PARTI transforms the lives of youth who suffer from bullying, depression, violent lifestyles, unhealthy relationships, and unstable families.

"By creating platforms for youth to lead and serve, we are providing opportunities for children to advocate for safety, inclusion, and access to resources for many underserved communities who faced trauma during Covid-19. We would not have had as great of an impact if foundations, companies, and professionals did not step up to champion youth mental wellness and safety,"— Executive Director, PARTI Program.

The ExPosure event includes a business networking session with appetizers, silent auction, and raffle, a VIP charity runway walk, followed by a fashion show featuring youth ages 16-24 and young professionals, and an executive dinner for philanthropists and corporate sponsors which will benefit youth led service projects, provide bullying prevention toolkits, and support to Bay Area schools dealing with alarming rates of bullying and violence. Sponsors include the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, Star One Credit Union, and Ceita TV. Additional participation and support will also underwrite PARTI Program's 24th Annual student led violence prevention campaign which launches on Martin Luther King, Jr., National Day of Service, January 2024. PARTI is seeking more sponsors, volunteers, and donations.

PARTI is a 501c3 Organization empowering the next generation of leaders. The mission of PARTI is to promote education to our youth on topics including healthy lifestyles and healthy decision-making. Over the past 23 years, we have reached more than 50,000 youths. We currently serve Santa Clara, San Mateo, and Alameda Counties. Additional information can be found at www.partiprogram.com.

