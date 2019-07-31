Positive Animal Wellness Announces the Launch of Their Educational Series on Separation Anxiety In Dogs

BOSTON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Positive Animal Wellness today announces the launch of its educational series for pet parents and dogs who suffer from the debilitating and serious behavioral issue separation anxiety. The informative series was created to educate pet guardians how positive reinforcement, and working with a professional dog behavior consultant, can help dogs successfully overcome their behavior and training challenges, and particularly, separation anxiety.

Don't Panic! Helping Dogs With Separation Anxiety

For a dog that is suffering from separation anxiety, it is like they are having a panic attack every time their family leaves them alone. It is PAW's goal that by educating the public via the use of using positive reinforcement with a desensitization protocol, families can begin to lessen the anxiety and fear that their dog is experiencing.

The first video in the series, "What is Separation Anxiety in Dogs" was recently published and breaks down some myths that are associated with this common behavioral issue and discusses how pet parents can determine if their dog might be struggling with this condition.

Positive Animal Wellness is preparing an extensive library of helpful resources and handouts for pet guardians. The first educational poster, "Don't Panic! Helping Dogs With Separation Anxiety" is available for download today. The goal with this first graphic is aimed at educating pet families and providing expert advice on separation anxiety. Additionally, PAW is publishing content that will effectively help humans and their dogs resolve behavior challenges associated with separation anxiety.

"Our mission is to make it easier for pet families to find science based educational materials on separation anxiety that focus on positive reinforcement, behavior modification, and desensitization as humane solutions for dealing with the behavioral issue known as separation anxiety," said Terrie Hayward, Founder and CEO of Positive Animal Wellness.

The dog training and animal behavior consulting industry are completely unregulated. The educational resources being developed by PAW-Positive Animal Wellness are created by qualified professionals with appropriate credentials, certifications, experience, and education to help you and your dog overcome the struggles associated with separation anxiety.

ABOUT

Positive Animal Wellness is a dog training and animal behavior consulting business that specializes in working with dogs suffering from canine separation anxiety and special needs dogs. PAW is on a mission to revolutionize the pet training industry by helping pet parents solve their pet behavior and training issues by utilizing only science based, positive reinforcement methodologies.

Contact:

Terrie Hayward

PAW-Positive Animal Wellness

787-235-6736

218958@email4pr.com

SOURCE Positive Animal Wellness

Related Links

https://positiveanimalwellness.com

