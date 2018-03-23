Positive Coaching Alliance - New York City (PCA - NYC) Welcomes New Chapter Board Member, Michael Schwartz

Positive Coaching Alliance was founded in Stanford University's Athletic Department in 1998 and currently operates 17 chapters across the United States. Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA), a national nonprofit organization, develops Better Athletes, Better People through resources for youth and high school sports coaches, parents, administrators and student-athletes. PCA has partnered with roughly 3,500 schools and youth sports organizations nationwide to deliver live group workshops, online courses and books by PCA Founder Jim Thompson that help those involved in youth and high school sports create a positive, character-building youth sports culture.

Michael is committed to help PCA - New York City further serve schools and youth sports organizations throughout New York City and surrounding counties, including those in New Jersey and Connecticut. Michael noted, "My life and professional career were guided by my involvement in sports along with mentoring and coaching that I received dating back to youth sports." Michael played Division I Varsity Baseball while attending Fairfield University, was a multi-sport athlete throughout his childhood and a few years ago he tested himself competing in and completing an IRONMAN 70.3® event.

PCA - New York City Executive Director, Darrell Johnson noted, "Having someone of Michael's professional and athletic pedigree join our movement is an amazing coup for PCA. Michael is someone who truly espouses what it means to leverage the positive lessons gained from sports into other facets of life."

Seed funders of PCA - New York City, Chapter Board Members and other key supporters comprise a who's who of sports, business and philanthropy, including the New York Knicks and New York City Football Club who contributed seed funding required to help launch PCA - New York City, along with Warren Lichtenstein, Executive Chairman of Steel Partners Holdings LP and founder of Steel Sports; Mary and Ted Dardani; Head Family Foundation; Paul Huchro; and Glen Matsumoto of Actis.

In addition, the New York Yankees Foundation provides a grant to allow Positive Coaching Alliance to work with New York City's Public School Athletic League, and also offers a multitude of other resources, such as media to help amplify PCA messaging.

Michael joins fellow PCA - New York City Board Members including: Jonathan Barry (Partner, Goldman Sachs); Karen Durkin (President, Durkin Agency); Linda Flanagan (Freelance Writer); Sarah Hollis (Vice President of Sports Marketing, Fox); Brian Litvack (Co-Founder, LeagueApps); Glen Matsumoto (Partner, Actis); Jon Meltzer (Partner, Pretium Partners); Steve Mills (President, New York Knicks); Michael Poveda (Partner, Grant Thornton); Claudio Reyna (Sporting Director, New York City Football Club); Kent Rowey (Partner, Allen & Overy); Mary Scott (President of Sports and Brand Experience, United Entertainment Group); Brian Smith (Senior Vice President, New York Yankees); Joel Stevens (Senior Vice President/Senior Managing Director, Alliance Bernstein); Tommy Walker (Producer, Kaleidoscope Productions); and Andrew Zelter (Managing Director, Markit).

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC provides personalized services to a diverse range of clients including existing and emerging high net worth individuals, families and closely held businesses. The firm utilizes offensive and defensive financial planning approaches, encompassing asset management, risk management, tax planning, retirement income distribution and estate preservation planning. Michael S. Schwartz, President & CEO, was named by the Financial Times to the Top 400 Financial Advisor List in 2017.

About Positive Coaching Alliance:

