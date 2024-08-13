Positive Data Amidst Mental Health Crisis: One to Two Months of Intermediate Mental Health Treatment Can Reduce Depression and Anxiety Symptoms by ~50% for Adolescents and Adults

New white paper reinforces the importance of personalized behavioral healthcare that is timely and evidence-based

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Health Center today announces positive results of an extensive analysis of data from more than 2,300 patients, focusing on the reported frequency and severity of their symptoms of depression and anxiety. This analysis clarifies the specific lengths of treatment that yield the greatest symptom reduction for patients suffering from depression and anxiety.

Young adult and adult patients who complete the recommended dose of treatment in both PHP and IOP at Compass experience a 53% reported reduction in the severity and frequency of symptoms of depression and a 50% reported reduction in the severity and frequency of symptoms of anxiety between admission to PHP and discharge from IOP. Furthermore, an inversely proportional relationship exists between the likelihood of readmission and average length of stay, wherein longer lengths of stay up to an optimal point result in a lower likelihood of subsequent readmission.

Patients who completed the recommended dose of treatment in partial hospitalization (PHP) and immediate outpatient (IOP) programs at Compass Health Center experienced a decrease in symptoms of both depression and anxiety from moderate and severe levels at admission to mild and subclinical levels at discharge. For young adults and adults, the data indicated an average of 16 PHP treatment days followed by an average of 30 IOP treatment days for an optimum result. For adolescents, the data-recommended dose is currently an average of 16 PHP treatment days followed by an average of 16 IOP treatment days.

"The data-driven approach in PHP and IOP programs, as part of a continuum of mental health care, exemplifies how specialized care can drastically improve patient experiences and address the current mental health crisis," Dr. Karam Radwan, MD, DFAACAP, Director of the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Training Program, and Section Chief of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the University of Chicago.

"I am encouraged by new data from Compass Health Center that adolescents and adults who receive one to two months of intermediate health treatment can reduce depression and anxiety symptoms by 50 percent," Maryland State Senator Will Smith says. "Maryland youth and adults face a mental health crisis. We can only fix it together - and we are glad to have Compass Health Center in that fight with us, already serving 500 patients this year and creating 100 jobs by the end of this year."

Claudia Welke, MD, Co-Founder of Compass Health Center, emphasized the importance of these findings: "At Compass Health Center, our primary goal is to provide the highest quality care to our patients when they need it. The data we've gathered not only validates the effectiveness of our treatment protocols but also allows us to tailor our programs to maximize patient outcomes. We are committed to using these insights to continually improve our services and support our patients on their journey to better mental health."

PHP and IOP programs are the levels of care that fall between inpatient/residential and outpatient care. They are typically multi-disciplinary, and group-based and will include individual therapy, psychiatry and other services. Often referred to as "day treatment" programs, participants usually attend full days, every weekday for a period of time. IOPs are shorter, up to 4 hours a day and individuals attend more frequently at the beginning, transitioning to fewer days over time.

A link to the newly released white paper is found here.

About Compass Health Center

Compass Health Center provides immediate access to specialized, age-based mental health care for children, teens, young adults, and adults who need more than traditional outpatient therapy while avoiding unnecessary emergency room visits or inpatient hospitalizations. Intermediate care, such as Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) programs, often serve as the solution for an individual or family in crisis without the need to enter an emergency room. Our multi-disciplinary approach includes psychiatry, group, family, and individual therapy, medication management and specialty care to treat a range of diagnoses including depression, anxiety, trauma, obsessive-compulsive disorder, bipolar disorder, PTSD, school anxiety, mental health, chronic pain and illness, screen dependency and co-occurring substance use. We offer flexible hours and in-person as well as virtual program options. With a rich history of collaboration with families, doctors, clinicians, schools, employers, health plans, and community members, our approach offers a comprehensive, evidence-based treatment model firmly rooted in positive health outcomes for our patients. Compass Health Center has programming in Illinois, Maryland, and Virginia, with plans to expand to Wisconsin and Minnesota later this year. We are contracted with most commercial insurers with some variation by location.

