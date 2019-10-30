Positive Grid Introduces Spark, The Smart Guitar Amplifier and App Featuring Intelligent Technology

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Spark, ( https://www.positivegrid.com/spark ), a technologically enhanced amp and corresponding app from Positive Grid.

Introducing Spark, (https://www.positivegrid.com/spark), a technologically enhanced amp and corresponding app from Positive Grid. Spark is an intelligent guitar amplifier and proprietary voice-activated app that generates real-time virtual practice tools and backing accompaniment. The Spark amp and app work together to learn the player's style and feel, and then automatically generate a bass and drum track to accompany you. Spark features a deep, loud, and immersive design with two custom-designed speakers and a tuned bass-reflex port that are engineered to provide full-sounding basses and crystal-clear highs for every style of music. The Spark app automatically analyzes and displays the chords in real time, allowing you to learn any song you desire. To learn more about Spark and to take advantage of Positive Grid's high value, pre-order limited specials, visit https://www.positivegrid.com/spark.

By pushing the boundaries of what's possible in guitar amp and effect tone creation for more than eight years, Positive Grid, ( https://www.positivegrid.com ), has been instrumental in helping inspire musicians to create and find their unique sound and voice. Now with Spark, they introduce new and innovative ways to play and practice. Spark is an intelligent guitar amplifier and proprietary voice-activated app that generates real-time virtual practice tools and backing accompaniment.

As a guitar amp, Spark features a deep, loud, and immersive design with two custom-designed speakers and a tuned bass-reflex port that are engineered to provide full-sounding basses and crystal-clear highs for every style of music. The accompanying iOS/Android app is driven by intelligent technology and offers real-time Smart Jam accompaniment, Auto Chord detection and intuitive practice features for players of all levels. Spark also functions as a full-range, 40-Watt combo amp, and features a variety of tone-shaping options plus amp and FX modeling with access to over 10,000 tones built upon the company's award-winning BIAS engine.

"Our goal was to create an amp that allows the player to be completely consumed in their own unique inspiration as well as to practice and learn any song they choose. Spark allows the player to enter an immersive world where their amp and mobile app has become a big part of their creative process. That is truly unique and innovative," said Robert McCullar, senior vice president at Positive Grid.

At the most basic level, plug in your electric, acoustic or bass guitar and get instant amp and effect tones from Positive Grid's BIAS software catalog. With the Spark app, you can access millions of songs on popular streaming platforms like YouTube, Spotify or Apple Music, or your phone's music library. Spark automatically analyzes and displays the chords in real time, allowing you to learn any song you desire.

Benefits of Spark include:

Auto Chord Recognition : The Spark app automatically connects with platforms like YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music to analyze and display chords for millions of songs in real-time. Its easy-to-use controls let the player slow down the song's tempo or loop a difficult section to practice.

: The Spark app automatically connects with platforms like YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music to analyze and display chords for millions of songs in real-time. Its easy-to-use controls let the player slow down the song's tempo or loop a difficult section to practice. Award-Winning BIAS Tone Engine : Dial-in pristine melodies, crunchy chords or soaring leads for electric guitar through the fill amp modeling and multi-effects engine that provide realistic virtual tube amps and effects.

: Dial-in pristine melodies, crunchy chords or soaring leads for electric guitar through the fill amp modeling and multi-effects engine that provide realistic virtual tube amps and effects. Smart Jam Technology : The Spark amp and app work together to learn the player's style and feel, and then automatically generate a bass and drum track to accompany you.

: The Spark amp and app work together to learn the player's style and feel, and then automatically generate a bass and drum track to accompany you. Positive Grid's ToneCloud Community : Connect the Spark app to your iOS or Android mobile device and get access to Positive Grid's ToneCloud where you can find over 10,000 more tones.

: Connect the Spark app to your iOS or Android mobile device and get access to Positive Grid's ToneCloud where you can find over 10,000 more tones. Voice-Controlled : The Spark app responds to a variety of voice commands to stream a rock song or a blues backing track, ask for a virtual band to follow the user's playing, and more.

: The Spark app responds to a variety of voice commands to stream a rock song or a blues backing track, ask for a virtual band to follow the user's playing, and more. Versatility: Spark can be used with electric guitar, bass and acoustic guitar.

To learn more about Spark and to take advantage of Positive Grid's high value, pre-order limited specials, please visit https://www.positivegrid.com/spark . You can also view the Spark intro video here: https://youtu.be/Em7yHXqH6p4.

