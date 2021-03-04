Positive Identity Launches Movement to Fight Record Racial Division Through Positive Social Media

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2021 Polls from Gallup, NBC/WSJ and Monmouth show that 71% of Americans think race relations are bad and 67% say discrimination remains a big problem . Considering this negative perception is leading to a feedback loop of even further division, the majority of Americans remain pessimistic on race relations .

To counteract this division, Positive Identity , is launching a social media movement March 2021 to build racial unity by aggregating and spreading positive stories about those in the Asian, Black, Hispanic, Native and White communities. Positive perception leads to positive action and their plan is to do just that.

Currently when it comes to news Forbes reports that social media has become a driving force for what we see. But as The Washington Post in a 2017 article put it, "Social Media is destroying society with 'dopamine-driven feedback loops.'" With Americans at record-high racial division, a negative feedback loop of destructive perception and action threatens to lock itself into place.

Positive Identity is fighting against this feedback loop by launching on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Reddit, and other platforms to spread media showing people of all races doing good things for each other and America.

"We've all struggled under the negative racial division in this country and have asked ourselves, 'What can one person do? How can we make a change to help impact the collective whole for the better?'" (Stephen Grey, Founder.)

Positive Identity aims to gain followers and supporters who want to create positive perception and action, and then have those supporters share the content virally to change what we see on social media.

"Relatability leads to compassion. Which brings unity and the will to take action. That's what we're hoping for." (Ron Bush, Creative Director)

In addition to aggregating, Positive Identity will also launch original content of PSAs, Thought Talks, Street Interviews, Articles, Podcasts and beyond to add depth and perspective to the movement.

Join us as we launch on Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Facebook and others on March 2021 to see the best of us and take positive action from that. For more information go to, www.ThePostiveIdentity.com or contact us for an interview.

SOURCE Positive Identity

Related Links

https://www.thepositiveidentity.com/

