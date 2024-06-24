Positive Phase 2 and Mechanism-of-Action Data for BOLD-100 Presented at 2024 'Metals in Medicine' Gordon Research Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Therapeutics, a clinical-stage metallotherapeutics company, has been invited to speak at the 2024 'Metals in Medicine' GRC held in Andover, New Hampshire between June 23 to 28, 2024. The conference program, Fostering Collaborations to Diagnose and Treat Diseases with Metal-Based Agents, features a variety of global speakers and academic experts targeting the most recent advancements in the field of metallotherapeutics to treat infectious diseases and cancer.

Mark Bazett, PhD, Sr Director of Preclinical Development at Bold Therapeutics, presented on Monday, June 24th, in the session titled: Clinical Advances for Metals in Medicine. Bazett's talk is titled, Clinical Development of BOLD-100, a Ruthenium-Based Therapeutic Currently in Phase 2 Studies for the Treatment of Advanced Gastrointestinal Cancers. Dr. Bazett presented positive Phase 2 clinical results of BOLD-100 in colorectal, biliary tract, and gastric cancers, as well as sharing updates on Bold Therapeutics' unique novel metallotherapeutic screening program and development strategy. Shane Harrypersad, PhD, Sr Scientist, CMC is also representing Bold Therapeutics at the Metals in Medicine conference.

"Following the announcement of strongly positive Phase 2 results at the 2024 ASCO and ASCO GI Annual Meetings earlier this year, Bold Therapeutics' BOLD-100 is now the most advanced novel metallotherapeutic in development," stated Dr. Bazett. "The 'Metals in Medicine' conference represents an excellent opportunity for industry leader Bold Therapeutics to strengthen our existing academic collaborations as well as identify compelling new collaborations and potential metallotherapeutic development candidates from the top labs globally." In addition to presenting at the conference, Bold Therapeutics will be meeting with academic experts and key opinion leaders in the metallotherapeutic space.

Yasmin Borutzki, BSc. MSc., a graduate student in the Meier-Menches Lab at University of Vienna, a close collaborator of Bold Therapeutics, presented a poster on translational research into BOLD-100 entitled: Of Mice and Men: Reverse Translation Investigation of BOLD-100's Mechanism-of-Action.

