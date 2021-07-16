Positive Planet US announces 29 participants in its second Accelerator Hub Program for underserved women entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Positive Planet US, a nonprofit dedicated to addressing economic, social and environmental inequities through entrepreneurship, is excited to welcome 29 participants to its second "Accelerator Hub" program, dedicated to helping minority women in the U.S. kickstart and grow a business. Selected by Positive Planet US's Board of Directors for the originality of their business idea and its social and economic impact on their community, the 26 startups will participate in this intensive 10-week program supported by project partners Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation.

The Accelerator Hub includes weekly coaching sessions to help create and master business plans, as well as provide a knowledge base for startups, finance, sales and marketing. Participants will also be offered access to special bonus sessions presented by key industry experts from exclusive partnerships with Positive Planet US.

The 29 participants are:

Shalini Akur, Alexandra Shvets, Audrey Muhammad, Christine Matovich, Jacqui McKenna, Priya Jaswal, Charlotte Bowens, Ashima Sharma, Natasha Norie Standard, Gloria Henderson, Azizah McEntire, Tierra Bartolotti, Huan Xia, Valeria Alvarez, Monique January, Porscha Mcwhite, Rawchaayah Charles, Roberta Arleatha Byrd, Norma Thibodeau, Stacy Chong, Baily Rose, Janée Artis, Uma Iyer, Wanxi Yang, Cheryl Cunningham, Janae Bosquet-Wright, Y. Elaine Rasmussen, Cathleen Trigg-Jones and Ana Jakimovska.

"We are pleased with the success of our first Accelerator Hub program, which enabled six women to develop their businesses in an unprecedented economic climate. We are now excited to offer a second program with five times as many promising enterprises," says Ingrid Gonzalez, President of Positive Planet US.

Thank you to all the candidates who took the time to apply to this program and congratulations to these amazing women on being selected! Our accelerator program is especially designed to provide personalized coaching for minority women entrepreneurs who are at the early stages of their entrepreneurial journey and looking to take their new business ideas to the next level. It aims to set them on a course to success not just for themselves, but also for their community.

Positive Planet has an unmatched track record of helping millions around the world create sustainable development solutions for disadvantaged populations, in particular women and youth. To support Positive Planet's efforts, visit https://positiveplanetus.org. Follow us on Instagram @PositivePlanetUS

SOURCE Positive Planet US

Related Links

https://positiveplanetus.org/

