Positive Planet US, Genpact and EdCast Partner to Provide Free Online Learning to Under-resourced Entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help under-resourced entrepreneurs develop critical skills for success in today's challenging and competitive economic environment, three leading organizations have come together to expand the depth of content available in a free online learning platform designed to enable business success and, in turn, help spur community-based economic revival.

Positive Planet US , a non-profit organization that promotes inclusive and sustainable economic growth and employment, Genpact , a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, and EdCast , a leader in online corporate learning and upskilling, have joined forces to lend their respective expertise to support entrepreneurs and help them amplify their impact on the communities that they serve. The partnership adds essential learning resources for startup owners to Genpact's Adapt and Rise e-learning platform, developed and built with EdCast.

Positive Planet has a highly successful track record of helping millions around the world, helping create sustainable development solutions for disadvantaged populations, in particular women and youth. Launched 23 years ago with the mission to make the world more positive economically, socially, and environmentally, it has helped more than 11 million people leave poverty behind. Its work strives for a more equal society, helping underserved communities – independent of their race, gender, background – create their own jobs and prosperity through entrepreneurship.

Positive Planet brings new content to the platform created for the unique needs of entrepreneurs, including curricula in such areas as sales strategy and business development, growth and operations, and marketing, legal, accounting, and finance for small businesses. Adapting business models in a difficult economy makes continuous learning and reskilling vital, and these learning paths offer the specific skills needed to build and grow a startup. The success of these businesses brings benefits to local communities as entrepreneurship can provide new career journeys as well as economic revival.

"To create positive change, learning must be inclusive and immersive, and we strongly believe our partnership with Genpact and Edcast furthers this goal," said Ingrid Gonzalez, president and chairwoman of the board of directors at Positive Planet US. "With Adapt and Rise, we help people focus on the individual skills they need, advancing their knowledge with the resources of companies committed to continuous learning, curiosity, and personal development."

Powered by EdCast's award-winning learning and talent experience platform, Adapt and Rise offers on-demand learning at a crucial time.

Adapt and Rise is available free of charge to anyone with a computer or handheld mobile device and access to the internet. To access the platform, go to https://positiveplanetus.org/e-learning-social-entrepreneurs/

