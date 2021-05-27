Positive Planet US Launches Second Accelerator Hub Program in the United States to help Underserved Women Become Successful Entrepreneurs.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Positive Planet US, a nonprofit dedicated to addressing economic, social and ecological inequity through entrepreneurship, is launching its second "Accelerator Hub" program, dedicated to helping minority women in the U.S. kickstart and grow a business. 25 startup founders will be selected to participate in this intensive 10-week program and supported by project partners Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology and engineering services, and Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation.

The Accelerator Hub includes weekly coaching sessions for small business owners as a guide to develop skills to create and master business plans, as well as, provide a knowledge base for startups, finance, sales and marketing. Participants will also be offered access to special bonus sessions presented by key industry experts from exclusive partnerships with Positive Planet US. Positive Planet's Accelerator program aims to improve social and digital inclusion for minority women in the United States by enhancing their opportunities and supporting their entrepreneurial success.

Combining the drive of visionary women with our team of Capgemini and Genpact experts, our accelerator program will bring participants' businesses to the next level, and set them on a course to success not just for themselves, but also for their community.

Applications are now open until June 9 to minority women entrepreneurs who have viable business ideas that would contribute to positive economic, social, environmental or political change. To apply to the program today, go to

https://positiveplanetus.org/business-accelerator-for-female-entrepreneurs

Positive Planet has an unmatched track record of helping millions around the world create sustainable development solutions for disadvantaged populations, in particular women and youth. To support Positive Planet's efforts, visit https://positiveplanetus.org Follow us on Instagram @PositivePlanetUS

