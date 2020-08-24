Positive Recovery Centers Hosts Community Event For Overdose Awareness Day

The event will kick off at 630PM with a live stream of the Positive Recovery MD podcast with a moving interview with Lou Duran, an Albuquerque-based woman who lost her son Michael Duran to opioid overdose at age 19. The interview will be followed by an educational segment on NARCAN prior to beginning the Candlelight Vigil at 730PM.

Attendees of the candlelight vigil will have the opportunity to share a picture and honor their loved ones during the vigil should they choose to do so. To register for the event click here. If you'd like to honor your loved one, click here and be sure to select "yes" to the tribute question prior to check out.

"Each year this event is an inspiring and moving night of healing through honoring our loved ones," says Julie DeNofa, President of Positive Recovery Centers. "I'm so glad we were able to host the event this year via Zoom and continue the collective support of our community on International Overdose Awareness Day."

The evening will conclude with a song from musical guest Sonny Mayo as well as kick off National Recovery Month in September to celebrate the addiction recovery and mental health community.

Positive Recovery Centers was founded by industry leader, George Joseph who has pioneered many advancements in the addiction treatment field and successfully established numerous drug and alcohol centers over the past 30 years. Positive Recovery Centers is an evidence-based addiction curriculum that links the best of the old with the new. Positive Recovery integrates existing effective approaches to treatment with interventions that enhance well-being by cultivating its components: positive emotions, engagement, relationships, meaning, and achievement. For more information, please visit www.PositiveRecovery.com.

International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held on 31 August each year and aims to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of a drug-related death. It also acknowledges the grief felt by families and friends remembering those who have died for had a permanent injury as a result of a drug overdose. For more information visit https://www.overdoseday.com/

The Positive Recovery MD podcast, hosted by Dr. Jason Powers, Addiction Medicine Specialist and creator of Positive Recovery. This podcast will not only inspire and motivate its listeners, it will provide the tools and foundation needed to thrive and flourish on their addiction recovery journey. Each week the Positive Recovery MD podcast community will come together to have authentic conversations around addiction, recovery and what matters – growth & progress, not perfection, all while developing positive habits for your life. To join the community, visit PositiveRecoveryMD.com and listen to Positive Recovery MD wherever you stream your podcasts. To listen to Positive Recovery MD click the below links:

