Positive results with Endocine™ and a vaccine candidate against COVID-19
Sep 23, 2021, 08:01 ET
STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first preclinical study, where the adjuvant technology Endocine™ has been evaluated with a vaccine candidate against COVID-19, shows positive results.
In May 2021, Eurocine Vaccine signed an evaluation agreement with an innovative North American company with the ambition to evaluate Endocine™ along with their vaccine candidate against COVID-19.
The first study in a mouse model indicates positive results with our adjuvant Endocine™, where antibodies of both type IgA and IgG could be detected, as well as T cell immunity.
The North American company now intends to proceed with additional studies where Eurocine Vaccines will deliver Endocine™ and assist with knowledge and experience within the area.
