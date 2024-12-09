Positive Sobriety Institute and MCAP Chicago awarded accreditation for the Federation of State Physician Health Program's FSPHP-ETA™ Program

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Positive Sobriety Institute (PSI) and its assessment program, MCAP Chicago, have recently been awarded accreditation by the Federation of State Physician Health Program's (FSPHP) FSPHP-ETA™ Program. This accreditation signifies that the organization has met the rigorous standards set by FSPHP to provide effective, high-quality services to professionals in safety-sensitive roles such as medical students, residents, career physicians, and other healthcare workers.

The FSPHP-ETA™ ( ) is a newly developed program in its pilot phase designed to accredit organizations that provide assessment, treatment, and monitoring services to healthcare professionals who may be struggling with substance use, mental health issues, or other conditions that could impact their ability to practice safely.

"Our organization is honored to be part of the first phase of the FSPHP-ETA™ program; the seal of approval further supports our commitment to delivering the highest level of care to the individuals we serve," says Katie Sleman, MCAP Chicago's Director of Assessments.

The FSPHP-ETA™ Program, as it expands, will encourage consistency of quality and quality improvement among all providers, nation-wide, who work with a safety-sensitive population. Achieving this accreditation further demonstrates Positive Sobriety Institute's and MCAP Chicago's dedication to clinical excellence and meeting the ever-changing needs of healthcare professionals.

About Positive Sobriety Institute and MCAP Chicago

Positive Sobriety Institute specializes in treating addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions for a wide range of professionals in high-accountability, safety-sensitive roles, as well as individuals looking for personalized treatment in a safe, discreet, and supportive environment. MCAP Chicago is a personalized assessment program providing multi-day evaluations to determine fitness for duty and treatment interventions. Located steps off Chicago's Magnificent Mile and led by a multidisciplinary team of board-certified psychiatrists and licensed clinical therapists with specialized training in addiction and mental health, both programs address the full spectrum of each client's recovery needs so they can return to their personal and professional lives feeling strong, productive, and inspired.

