Positive Visual Performance Reported with Innovega's iOptik Contact Lens

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jennifer Fogt, Associate Professor of Clinical Optometry at The Ohio State University and principal investigator for a Phase II clinical investigation of the use of Innovega Inc.'s eMacula® system, reported the clinical results of 15 normally sighted subjects tested with the eMacula system, which pairs the company's iOptik® smart contact lenses with novel wide-field-of-view, high resolution display eyewear.

The data support that the system demonstrated positive results with normally sighted subjects fit with iOptik smart contact lenses when tested both with and without the display eyewear. The research was presented last week in a scientific paper during a meeting of the American Academy of Optometry in Boston.

Innovega's eMacula system uses iOptik smart contact lenses and spectacle-mounted microdisplays with software to deliver separate images to each eye for binocular vision and to create 3D perception. The purpose of this study with normally sighted subjects was to evaluate the visual acuity obtained with the contact lenses compared to the best corrected visual acuity for each eye without the iOptik lenses; as well as the impact of the lenses on refractive correction, the ease of obtaining fusion of the images from two eyes, the stability of the fused image and the ease of obtaining the 3D experience.

The eMacula system evaluation was conducted with 15 fully sighted participants who were recruited from the OSU Optometry Clinic. The mean visual acuity measured with the iOptik contact lenses was slightly better than 20/20 and the subjects rated as "very good" the ease of fusing the images from the two eyes, the stability of the binocular display vision and the 3D experience.

"The results of this small clinical evaluation of the Innovega contact lens-enabled wearable display system support the potential to provide users with normal visual acuity and with the ability to experience stable binocular near-eye display vision with a 3D experience," said Dr. Fogt.

Innovega is jointly developing display eyewear and software for the visually impaired and investing in process engineering to lower the cost of its molded soft smart contact lenses with the goal of commercializing a monthly disposable contact lens for the visually impaired and additional applications for normally sighted users.

"We are encouraged by the results of this study and we received valuable feedback for further refinements of our lens design and methods of assisting eye care practitioners in fitting the lenses," said Dr. Jerry Legerton, Innovega Co-Founder and Chief Clinical and Regulatory Officer. "This was an excellent feasibility study to support the visual performance of the iOptik lens for regular vision correction and for viewing near-eye displays with binocular high resolution 3D content."

About Innovega

Innovega Inc. is developing stylish, lightweight, wearable displays that feature a high-resolution, panoramic-field-of-view system for medical, consumer and industrial application. The company is first licensing its technology into the $74 billion global vision care market with an initial focus on image enhancement for the visually impaired. Its transformative patented platform, eMacula®, combines eyewear and iOptik® high-resolution smart contact lenses to deliver broad application in medicine, augmented reality and virtual reality. The company has been supported by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), National Eye Institute of National Institutes of Health and National Science Foundation; and received investments from strategic partners.

