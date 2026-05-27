The partnership marks a major milestone for the fast-growing company as it scales reliable EV charging network and infrastructure nationwide

MIAMI, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PositivEnergy, a rapidly expanding EV charging network, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and fleet electrification solutions, today announced a major expansion of its work with the City of Philadelphia to deploy its public electric vehicle charging network across the city, further positioning the company as one of the emerging leaders in reliable EV charging deployments nationwide.

PositivEnergy Chosen by Philadelphia to Power the Future of EV Charging

The project will bring approximately 435 DC fast charging and Level 2 charging ports to Philadelphia, helping expand public charging access for residents, commuters, and visitors across the city.

This builds on Philadelphia's ongoing electrification efforts and reflects the City's continued commitment to expanding accessible EV charging infrastructure at scale. It also reinforces PositivEnergy's role as a trusted partner for large-scale public charging.

"Philadelphia's goal is to make EV charging more accessible, reliable, and equitable for residents in neighborhoods across the city," said Anna Kelly, Senior Policy Advisor for EV and Parking in Philadelphia's Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems. "We are grateful to our partners at PositivEnergy for sharing this vision, and for bringing their expertise to the implementation and deployment of our EV network."

"We are proud to support Philadelphia's electrification and sustainability goals with charging infrastructure designed around the real needs of the community," said Ed Wise, CEO of PositivEnergy. "Drivers should not have to wonder whether a charger will work when they arrive. Our focus is simple: build infrastructure that is reliable, accessible, and built to last."

For PositivEnergy, the announcement represents more than a new deployment. It signals the company's growing role in helping cities and enterprises rethink how EV charging infrastructure is built, operated, and maintained.

While much of the EV charging industry focused on rapid expansion over the last decade, many networks struggled with reliability, poor site selection, and inconsistent user experiences. PositivEnergy was built with a different approach, focused on reliability, long-term performance, and infrastructure designed to meet the real needs of cities and drivers.

"We believe the next phase of EV infrastructure is not about who installs the most chargers. It's about who builds networks people can actually depend on," added Wise. "Reliability, intelligent deployment, and long-term operational discipline are what matter now. That's where we've focused from day one."

Delivering greater than 90% charger uptime, PositivEnergy's network significantly outperforms industry averages for charger availability. Their legacy experience in delivering power electronic infrastructure, including battery energy storage systems, uniquely qualifies them to design and deliver site-tailored EV charging solutions that integrate best in class hardware and software with the right supporting infrastructure. This combined with deep operational experience and a high-touch customer service model delivers superior charger up times.

PositivEnergy's Charging-as-a-Service model allows municipalities, enterprises, retailers, and commercial property owners to deploy charging infrastructure without the operational burden traditionally associated with EV charging networks. The company has developed PositivAssess™, a proprietary platform that helps identify high-performing charging locations before deployment, reducing the risk of underutilized infrastructure and improving long-term network performance.

PositivEnergy is a Sourcewell certified vendor for EV charging infrastructure, fleet electrification solutions and charging as a service providing Sourcewell's member entities simple and efficient access to competitively solicited and publicly awarded charging solutions. The designation reflects the company's operational capabilities, deployment experience, and ability to support large-scale infrastructure projects for municipalities and public entities nationwide.

Philadelphia is part of a rapidly expanding national footprint for the company. PositivEnergy has deployed more than 500 charging ports across municipalities, airports, universities, stadiums, utilities, and enterprise locations, including projects with Ventura, White Plains, Torrance, Chapel Hill, Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Duke University, Arizona State University, Inter Miami CF Stadium, and NextEra Energy.

As EV adoption accelerates nationwide, PositivEnergy is focused on building charging infrastructure that cities, businesses, and drivers can rely on every day. To learn more about PositivEnergy, please visit: https://positivenergy.us.

About PositivEnergy

PositivEnergy develops and operates reliable EV charging infrastructure for municipalities, enterprises, utilities, and commercial partners across the United States. The company combines intelligent site selection, operational excellence, and a high-touch customer service approach to deliver charging networks built for long-term performance and scale. PositivEnergy is focused on solving the reliability challenges that have slowed EV adoption and building infrastructure drivers can trust every day.

Media Inquiries:

Erin Lumley

EL-PR on behalf of PositivEnergy

[email protected]

925-899-1355

SOURCE Positive Energy Inc.