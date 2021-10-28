Positivity Alkaline Water Knows Drinking Water Isn't a Seasonal Activity

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Positivity Alkaline Water is a robust hydration option. The bottled water brand uses user-friendly packaging to house its ambrosial alkaline water. This isn't just great for a hot, sweaty day. It's an excellent way to stay hydrated at all times of the year.

Drinking water isn't just helpful. It's a necessity of life. This holds true no matter what the temperature or the time of year.

Of course, the amount of water that you should consume can change. For example, the Huffington Post recommends upwards of 17 8-ounce cups of water per day when it's hot out. This can even go higher if one exercises often.

Naturally, when the colder weather rolls in, the total quantity of water intake can slow down — but not by much. The American Heart Association still recommends eight cups of water for women and 12 for men during the colder months of the year .

The Mayo Clinic goes even higher, putting the average daily total, regardless of weather, at 11.5 cups for women and 15.5 cups for men. Along with these lofty targeted daily hydration goals, Mayo Clinic recommends finding ways to help you drink water before you even get thirsty .

One of these suggestions includes making sure your water is regularly visible by keeping a water bottle with you. This is an area that Positivity Alkaline Water has covered in spades. The bottled water brand manufactures high-quality water bottles that are ideal for a grab-and-go hydration option. They also maintain a robust recycling program that proactively rewards members for returning used bottles for recycling.

What's more, Positivity also offers its water bottles with easy-access sports caps. This makes it possible to consistently take quick sips of water — which happens to be another of Mayo Clinic's proactive hydration suggestions.

Positivity Alkaline Water's 9.5+ pH level also makes it a great source of H²O that is loaded with minerals and electrolytes. This has the potential to enhance the hydration factor of the water (per a study from the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition.)

As the cherry on top, Positivity Water uses natural spring water that starts at an 8+ pH level. That means very little has to be done to increase the alkaline factor in the water, allowing the liquid to remain fresh, smooth, and delectably tasty as it's consumed.

Positivity Water is working hard to create an elite hydration option that can serve its customers at all times and in every season. From sustainable bottles to easy-access sports caps, hydrating alkaline water, and an attractive taste, Positivity Alkaline Water is a great item to keep on tap during every season of the year.

About Positivity Alkaline Water: Positivity Alkaline Water was launched in December of 2017, operates out of Atlanta, Georgia, and is owned by serial entrepreneur David M. Walker, Esq. The brand is a subsidiary of StarWalker Industries, Inc., a minority-owned manufacturer and distributor of bottled water brands. Learn more about Positivity at positivitywater.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Cornelius Penley

(954) 713-6443

[email protected]

SOURCE Positivity Alkaline Water