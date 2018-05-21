Positivity is Key When Saying Goodbye to a Valued Employee, Says Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Losing a key employee can feel devastating to a small business, where every employee feels irreplaceable. However, losing employees is a part of running a business, no matter how difficult recovery will be. Brandon Frere, successful entrepreneur and CEO of Frere Enterprises, admits that losing valued employees is disappointing, but the business will go on.

"In a small business with not many employees, losing one can feel like a big deal," said Frere. "That void can be hard to fill but CEOs shouldn't feel hopeless. All you can do is fill it and keep the business going forward."

While some employees may feel like keys to success in a business, they are replaceable. There will always be similar candidates that can provide great value to the company, even if that value is different. Bringing in new people means bringing in new perspectives, which can bring unexpected improvements.

When an employee leaves, it is in the best interest of CEOs, managers and others in the company to make the parting positive. Wishing them well and supporting their decision can result in strong connections that can benefit both parties. For example, the former team member may be able and willing to recommend one of their own connections as a candidate for their own replacement. Or, they might come back later if their situation changes.

Losing a team member can affect the whole team, so company leaders should be prepared to communicate with their remaining employees. Without a replacement, everyone should come together and plan for the vacancy. They may have to expand their workload to keep things going while a replacement is found. By letting them help with the plan, CEOs can share ownership of the business, which can also increase engagement and retention as long as they don't feel completely overwhelmed.

"Losing a team member might be predictable or it might come out of nowhere," said Brandon Frere. "But the way you handle it can spell success or stagnation for your business. It's especially important to get a game plan together for how to operate without that person. But you never know — you might find unexpected success."

