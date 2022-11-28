POSSIBLE ANNOUNCES GOOGLE AS PREMIER PRESENTING PARTNER

Beyond Ordinary Event's new tentpole POSSIBLE launches in April 2023;

aims to be the exclusive forum for future-focused marketers

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc. announced today the launch of POSSIBLE –a new marquee event curated specifically for the greater marketing ecosystem with Google as its premier presenting partner. Powered by the world's most authoritative and experienced industry leaders, POSSIBLE will bring together up to 5,000 C-suite marketers and industry leaders from across the globe to the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami on April 17-19, 2023.

POSSIBLE and Google Premier Partnership

Christian Muche, CEO/Co-Founder of Beyond Ordinary Events and creator of DMEXCO, said, "POSSIBLE will be unlike any other marketing event in the world. We are creating a forum to address the challenges that marketers face head on and give C-suite executives the tools to drive their future success."

Attendees at POSSIBLE will enter a captivating experience through an exposition and forum where leading brands, technology, digital, media, culture converge around the future of marketing. POSSIBLE will offer premium content, keynote sessions from world-class thought leaders, representing key brands, influencers, celebrities, and more, onsite brand activations as well as entertainment and networking experiences. With 200 speakers on four stages, 16 tracks of curated content, and access to Master Classes and workshops, marketers will make connections that give them a competitive edge for the future.

POSSIBLE is offering attendees a Super Early Bird pricing through November 28. Speakers and other partnerships will be announced soon.

About POSSIBLE

POSSIBLE is a new marquee event created by Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc., that is curated specifically for the greater marketing ecosystem, including brands, technology, digital, media, culture, and more. Powered by the omnichannel expertise of MMA Global (a key partner and investor of Beyond Ordinary Events), the inaugural event will take place on April 17-19, 2023 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, and also combines all former MMA Global events into one colossal, immersive, and engaging celebration. Brimming with content dedicated to future-thinking marketers combined with innovation and emerging technologies, POSSIBLE will be the centerpiece for the entire marketing and media community to network with industry peers, share ideas, present visions and discuss mutual challenges. Conceived and created by Christian Muche (Co-Founder, DMEXCO), POSSIBLE will be the cornerstone marketing tent-pole event of the year.

About MMA Global

Comprised of over 800-member companies globally and 15 regional offices, the MMA is the only marketing trade association that, brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, martech and media companies working collaboratively to architect the future of marketing, while relentlessly delivering growth today. Led by CMOs, the MMA helps marketers lead the imperative for marketing change–in ways that enable future breakthroughs while optimizing current activities. The MMA is committed to science and questioning and believes that creating marketing impact is steeped in constructively challenging the status quo encouraging business leaders to aggressively adopt proven, peer-driven and scientific best practices, without compromise. The MMA invests millions of dollars in rigorous research to enable marketers with unassailable truth and actionable tools. By enlightening, empowering and enabling marketers, the MMA shapes future success, while also propelling business growth.

Members include: 1-800-Flowers, Adobe, Activision Blizzard, Ally Financial, AppsFlyer, AT&TCommunications, Bank of America, Campbell, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Clear Channel Outdoor, Colgate-Palmolive, CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (CVS Health), Diageo, E*Trade from Morgan Stanley, Ford Motor Company,General Motors Company, Google, Hilton Worldwide, IBM Watson Advertising, Kargo, Kroger, L'Oreal,Major League Baseball, Marriott International, Match Group, Mastercard, McDonald's Corporation,Merkle Inc., Meta, NBCUniversal, Neustar A TransUnion Company, Pinterest, Roku, Salesforce, Samsung,Snap Inc, Target Brands, Inc., The Walt Disney Company, T-Mobile USA, Twitter, Uber, Visa, Walmart Inc.,Yahoo! and many more. The MMA's global headquarters are located in New York with regional operations Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM). For more information see www.mmaglobal.com.

About Christian Muche :

Muche is a renowned global executive and business strategist operating at the intersection of the digital, marketing, technology, and event industries. Muche has worked with global brands and executives, including AOL, YAHOO, and FIFA, to bring successful results. He was the Co-Founder of DMEXCO which has become the biggest and leading digital marketing event in the world. Seeing a gap in the marketing community, he believed the time had come for a new event experience created specifically for the marketing world which is POSSIBLE.

Press contacts:

Chuck Jones, Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc.

[email protected]

Rosemary Abendroth, DiGennaro Communications

[email protected]

Elisabeth Castera, DiGennaro Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc.