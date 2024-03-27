POSSIBLE ANNOUNCES IMPROBABLE MEDIA CHAIRMAN & ESPN TALENT JAY WILLIAMS

Williams to join POSSIBLE's anticipated lineup of guest speakers

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc. and POSSIBLE , the premier marquee marketing event, announced today the improbable Media Chairman & Co-founder Jay Williams will be joined by Chris Detert and Tammy Henault on stage for a live interview on April 16. The session, titled "The Intersection of Sports, Culture, and Entertainment " will focus on how these three entities reach their ultimate marketing potential through collaboration and dynamic campaign strategies.

Jay will bring his unique cross-sector insights to an immersive discussion featuring Chris Detert, CCO at Influential, Tammy Henault , CMO at the NBA, as they dive into the dynamic intersection of sports, culture, and digital innovation within the NBA. Attendees will learn about the evolution of player branding and its significant role in the league's marketing strategy.

"I'm excited for Jay to bring his expertise from the worlds of business, media and being an elite athlete onto the stage at POSSIBLE," said Christian Muche, CEO and Co-Founder of Beyond Ordinary Events & POSSIBLE. "Jay exemplifies how the industry has embraced sports and entertainment, enabling it to cross-pollinate with brands, marketing campaigns, advertising and more to reach new heights."

Jay is Chairman of Improbable Media, a company he co-founded with NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Improbable Media harnesses the power of content and storytelling to support elite talent and brands in developing and expanding their ecosystem. They don't just provide opportunities; they build the infrastructure to manage the process from concept to execution within their interconnected network.

Jay is also one of ESPN's top on-air talents and among the most decorated and prolific players in college basketball history. He won a National Championship at Duke University and was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame. Jay was the second overall selection in the 2002 NBA Draft and played for the Chicago Bulls. His autobiography - Life is Not an Accident: A Memoir of Reinvention - is a New York Times Bestseller.

POSSIBLE takes place at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 15-17. POSSIBLE is a tentpole event that brings together the most influential marketing and business leaders, as well as visionaries from technology, digital, media, entertainment, and culture.

During the event, POSSIBLE will present 14 tracks of curated content, masterclasses, workshops, an exposition, an outside activation area, VIP networking, and entertainment. More than 200 marketing industry leaders will grace the stages at POSSIBLE. The POSSIBLE agenda is live with more speakers, sessions, and celebrity headliners added weekly. Brand marketers attend POSSIBLE for free. The event officially kicks-off Monday, April 15, and extends through Wednesday, April 17, with Google's Human:Human special programming on Thursday April 18. There is still time to register to attend POSSIBLE .

About POSSIBLE

POSSIBLE is the premier marquee marketing event, owned and organized by Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc., that is curated specifically for the greater marketing ecosystem, including brands, technology, digital, media, culture, and more. Powered by the omnichannel expertise of MMA Global, the second edition will take place on April 15-17, 2024 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, and also combines all former MMA Global events into one colossal, immersive, and engaging celebration. Brimming with content dedicated to future-thinking marketers combined with innovation and emerging technologies, POSSIBLE is the centerpiece for the entire marketing and media community to network with industry peers, share ideas, present visions, create business opportunities and discuss mutual challenges. Conceived and created by Co-Founder Christian Muche, POSSIBLE is fast becoming the cornerstone marketing tent-pole event of the year. Register to attend at possibleevent.com .

About MMA Global

Comprised of over 800-member companies globally, MMA Global is the only marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, martech, adtech, media and other marketer supporting companies, who work collaboratively architecting the future of marketing, while relentlessly fixated on delivering growth today. Led by CMOs, the MMA helps marketers lead the imperative for marketing change by taking on marketing's unanswered questions and challenging our commonly held beliefs. We are committed to science and questioning; believing that creating new & even revolutionary marketing impact is steeped in constructively challenging the status quo. MMA also works directly with members and business leaders to aggressively adopt peer-driven, proven, science-supported best practices, without compromise. The MMA invests millions in groundbreaking research to enable marketers with unassailable truth and actionable insights & tools. By enlightening, empowering and enabling marketers, the MMA shapes marketing's future success, while also propelling business growth

Members include: AT&T Communications, Adobe, Ally Bank, AppsFlyer, Bank of America, Campbell Soup, Clear Channel Outdoor, Colgate-Palmolive, CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (CVS Health), Diageo, Morgan Stanley, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Google, Hilton Worldwide, Kargo, Kroger, L'Oreal, Major League Baseball, Mastercard, McDonalds Corporation, Meta, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Pinterest, Roku, Snap Inc, Target Brands, Inc., T-Mobile USA, Twitter, Uber, Walmart Inc., Walt Disney Company, Yahoo! and many more. The MMA's global headquarters are located in New York City with regional operations in 14 countries across Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM).

For more information see www.mmaglobal.com .

Press contacts:

Sara Vinson

DiGennaro Communications

[email protected]

Chuck Jones

Beyond Ordinary Events

[email protected]

SOURCE POSSIBLE