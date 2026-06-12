POSSIBLE® by Standard Process® Launches Peanut Butter Protein

A Whole Food Plant Protein Designed to Support Real Life

PALMYRA, Wis., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- POSSIBLE® by Standard Process® is proud to announce the launch of our delicious POSSIBLE® Peanut Butter Protein, joining our existing Vanilla Bean and Chocolate Cacao flavors. This plant-based protein powder is crafted with organic ingredients and designed to deliver clean, nutrient-dense foods without unnecessary fillers or artificial sweeteners.

POSSIBLE® Peanut Butter Protein by Standard Process®

Each serving provides 20 grams of USDA Certified Organic plant-based protein and 3.5 grams of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs). The formula combines brown rice, pea, and pumpkin seed proteins, buckwheat flour, and Royal Ancient Oats™ Flour to provide a complete amino acid profile that supports muscle recovery, satiety, and overall wellness.

In an internal pilot study, Royal Ancient Oats™ Flour, our proprietary ingredient, was associated with a 65% lower post-meal glucose spike compared to commercially available oats, helping support a more balanced nutritional foundation.^

As consumers increasingly prioritize ingredient quality and purposeful nutrition, POSSIBLE Peanut Butter Protein offers a whole food approach to plant-based protein. With a smooth texture and clean label, it is designed to fit seamlessly into everyday routines, from post-workout recovery to busy mornings and on-the-go nutrition.

"At Standard Process, we believe meaningful nutrition starts with intentionally sourced ingredients. By incorporating nutrient-dense ingredients like Royal Ancient Oats™ Flour alongside high-quality plant proteins, POSSIBLE Peanut Butter Protein reflects our commitment to whole food nutrition designed to support modern wellness needs. The future of nutrition is here™," said Jack DuBois, District Sales Manager at Standard Process.

The launch of POSSIBLE Peanut Butter Protein reflects Standard Process's ongoing commitment to creating products rooted in ingredient integrity and whole food, nutritional excellence.

POSSIBLE Peanut Butter Protein is now available for purchase at http://www.mypossible.com.

About POSSIBLE®

POSSIBLE® believes real nutrition should fit real life. Born from generations of organic farming and nearly a century of experience creating whole food-based nutritional supplements at Standard Process®, we create organic nutrition products made with purpose and without compromise. From protein powders and nutrition bars to SuperGreens, pre-workout powders and whole food electrolyte blends, every POSSIBLE product is designed to make nourishing your body simpler, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. We focus on ingredients you can recognize, nutrition you can trust, and convenient formats that help support your everyday goals. Because when good nutrition is within reach, more becomes POSSIBLE. Learn more at mypossible.com.

About Standard Process®:

Standard Process has proudly supported health care practitioners for over 95 years. Our family-owned 850+ acre certified organic farm provides ingredients you can trust. We are committed to sustainable and regenerative farming, as we believe there is a direct relationship between the earth, what you consume, and your overall well-being. You can trust that the ingredients in our products will never contain GMOs. The future of nutrition is here™.

^compared to a commercial whole grain oat flour 30 mins after consumption when both were compared to a white bread control

Media Contact

Nicole McSwain

Communications Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE Standard Process Inc.