A Whole Food Oat Flour Designed to Support Modern Metabolic and Digestive Health

PALMYRA, Wis., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Lee Organics® by Standard Process®, is proud to announce the launch of Royal Ancient Oats™ Flour, a purposefully grown, organic and gluten-free oat flour developed to deliver meaningful nutrition beyond conventional oat products.

Royal Ancient Oats™ Flour by Standard Process®

Royal Ancient Oats™ Flour is designed to offer superior nutritional value compared to conventional oat products. Unlike commodity oat flours primarily bred for yield and processing efficiency, Royal Ancient Oats™ Flour stands out by providing 8 grams of whole food fiber per serving, which is 150% more than a leading whole grain oat flour. This abundance of fiber supports digestive health, healthy bowel function, and the integrity of the gut barrier.

Compared to a commercial whole grain oat flour, Royal Ancient Oats™ Flour offers 25% fewer net carbohydrates, helping to maintain stable blood sugar levels throughout the day, 2 times more iron, and 10 times more avenanthramides per serving, polyphenol compounds linked to healthy inflammatory responses.

As consumers increasingly prioritize the quality of their food, Royal Ancient Oats™ Flour embodies a growing trend towards ingredients that promote metabolic health, digestive function, and long-term well-being, all while preserving versatility and taste.

"Our oat variety was intentionally bred for nutrient density—a standard modern agriculture has too often left behind. By restoring the integrity of nutrition at the source, we're leading a shift in how food is grown, experienced, and trusted. The future of nutrition is here™," said Jack DuBois, District Sales Manager at Standard Process.

This launch highlights Standard Process's continued commitment to advancing whole food nutrition through clinical evaluation, intentional agricultural practices, and ingredient integrity.

Royal Ancient Oats™ Flour, now available for purchase at http://www.organicsbylee.com.

About Royal Lee Organics®:

Royal Lee Organics® (RLO) is a Standard Process® brand dedicated to advancing Intelligent Healthful Living® through certified organic, naturally gluten-free whole grain foods. Rooted in the philosophy of Dr. Royal Lee, RLO offers thoughtfully sourced grains selected for their nutritional integrity and role in supporting modern wellness. The portfolio includes Buckwheat, Hard Red Wheat, Soft White Wheat, Einkorn, Emmer, Spelt, and Royal Ancient Oats™ Flour. For more information, visit organicsbylee.com.

About Standard Process®:

Standard Process has proudly supported health care practitioners for over 95 years. Our family-owned 850+ acre certified organic farm provides ingredients you can trust. We are committed to sustainable and regenerative farming, as we believe there is a direct relationship between the earth, what you consume, and your overall well-being. You can trust that the ingredients in our products will never contain GMOs. The future of nutrition is here™.

Media Contact:

Nicole McSwain

Communications Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE Standard Process Inc.